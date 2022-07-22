Canadian Football League

East Division W L T Pts PF PA Toronto 2 2 0 4 75 110 Montreal 2 4 0 4 174 169 Hamilton 1 5 0 2 117 158 Ottawa 0 6 0 0 129 165 West Division W L T Pts PF PA Winnipeg 7 0 0 14 180 114 Calgary 4 1 0 8 161 112 BC 4 1 0 8 176 104 Saskatchewan 4 2 0 8 162 129 Edmonton 2 5 0 4 131 244 two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Six Thursday’s Games

Edmonton 32, Montreal 31

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 26, Calgary 19

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 30, Saskatchewan 24

Hamilton 25, Ottawa 23

Week Seven Thursday’s Games

Montreal 40, Ottawa 33

BC 17, Hamilton 12

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 24, Edmonton 10

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

