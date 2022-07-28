Canadian Football League

East Division W L T Pts PF PA Toronto 3 2 0 6 106 131 Montreal 2 4 0 4 174 169 Hamilton 1 5 0 2 117 158 Ottawa 0 6 0 0 129 165 West Division W L T Pts PF PA Winnipeg 7 0 0 14 180 114 Calgary 4 1 0 8 161 112 BC 4 1 0 8 176 104 Saskatchewan 4 3 0 8 183 160 Edmonton 2 5 0 4 131 244 two points for a win, one for a tie

Week Seven Thursday’s Games

Montreal 40, Ottawa 33

BC 17, Hamilton 12

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 24, Edmonton 10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 31, Saskatchewan 21

Week Eight Thursday’s Games

Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

BC at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 5 p.m.

