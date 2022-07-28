Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 10:34 pm
< a min read
      
East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 3 2 0 6 106 131
Montreal 2 5 0 4 191 193
Hamilton 2 5 0 4 141 175
Ottawa 0 6 0 0 129 165
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 7 0 0 14 180 114
Calgary 4 1 0 8 161 112
BC 4 1 0 8 176 104
Saskatchewan 4 3 0 8 183 160
Edmonton 2 5 0 4 131 244
two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Seven
Thursday’s Games

Montreal 40, Ottawa 33

BC 17, Hamilton 12

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 24, Edmonton 10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 31, Saskatchewan 21

Week Eight
Thursday’s Games

Hamilton 24, Montreal 17

Friday’s Games

BC at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|4 Kansas Digital Government Summit 2022 -...
8|4 Dispelling Common Myths of Database...
8|4 Adobe Substance 3D in the Studio:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories