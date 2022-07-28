Canadian Football League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Toronto
|3
|2
|0
|6
|106
|131
|Montreal
|2
|5
|0
|4
|191
|193
|Hamilton
|2
|5
|0
|4
|141
|175
|Ottawa
|0
|6
|0
|0
|129
|165
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|7
|0
|0
|14
|180
|114
|Calgary
|4
|1
|0
|8
|161
|112
|BC
|4
|1
|0
|8
|176
|104
|Saskatchewan
|4
|3
|0
|8
|183
|160
|Edmonton
|2
|5
|0
|4
|131
|244
|two points for a win, one for a tie
___
|Week Seven
|Thursday’s Games
Montreal 40, Ottawa 33
BC 17, Hamilton 12
Winnipeg 24, Edmonton 10
Toronto 31, Saskatchewan 21
|Week Eight
|Thursday’s Games
Hamilton 24, Montreal 17
BC at Saskatchewan, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 5 p.m.
