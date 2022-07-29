Canadian Football League

East Division W L T Pts PF PA Toronto 3 2 0 6 106 131 Montreal 2 5 0 4 191 193 Hamilton 2 5 0 4 141 175 Ottawa 0 6 0 0 129 165 West Division W L T Pts PF PA Winnipeg 7 0 0 14 180 114 BC 5 1 0 10 208 121 Calgary 4 1 0 8 161 112 Saskatchewan 4 4 0 8 200 192 Edmonton 2 5 0 4 131 244 two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Seven Thursday’s Games

Montreal 40, Ottawa 33

BC 17, Hamilton 12

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 24, Edmonton 10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 31, Saskatchewan 21

Week Eight Thursday’s Games

Hamilton 24, Montreal 17

Friday’s Games

BC 32, Saskatchewan 17

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.