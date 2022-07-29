On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Canadian Football League

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 11:55 pm
< a min read
      
East Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 3 2 0 6 106 131
Montreal 2 5 0 4 191 193
Hamilton 2 5 0 4 141 175
Ottawa 0 6 0 0 129 165
West Division
W L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 7 0 0 14 180 114
BC 5 1 0 10 208 121
Calgary 4 1 0 8 161 112
Saskatchewan 4 4 0 8 200 192
Edmonton 2 5 0 4 131 244
two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Seven
Thursday’s Games

Montreal 40, Ottawa 33

BC 17, Hamilton 12

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 24, Edmonton 10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 31, Saskatchewan 21

Week Eight
Thursday’s Games

Hamilton 24, Montreal 17

Friday’s Games

BC 32, Saskatchewan 17

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|5 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
8|5 2022 Procurement Playbook - NASA...
8|5 EmpoWE-R Women of Information Security
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories