Canadian Football League

East Division W L T Pts PF PA Toronto 3 3 0 6 119 154 Montreal 2 5 0 4 191 193 Hamilton 2 5 0 4 141 175 Ottawa 1 6 0 2 152 178 West Division W L T Pts PF PA Winnipeg 8 0 0 16 215 142 BC 5 1 0 10 208 121 Calgary 4 2 0 8 189 147 Saskatchewan 4 4 0 8 200 192 Edmonton 2 5 0 4 131 244 two points for a win, one for a tie

___

Week Eight Thursday’s Games

Hamilton 24, Montreal 17

Friday’s Games

BC 32, Saskatchewan 17

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg 35, Calgary 28

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa 23, Toronto 13

Week Nine Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

