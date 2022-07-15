CF Montreal plays Toronto in conference play

Toronto FC (5-11-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (9-8-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -148, Toronto FC +366, Draw +296; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal faces Toronto in conference action. Montreal is 7-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is second in the Eastern Conference with 33 goals led by Djordje Mihailovic with seven. Toronto is 5-9-1 against conference... READ MORE

Toronto FC (5-11-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (9-8-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -148, Toronto FC +366, Draw +296; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal faces Toronto in conference action.

Montreal is 7-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is second in the Eastern Conference with 33 goals led by Djordje Mihailovic with seven.

Toronto is 5-9-1 against conference opponents. Toronto ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference drawing 90 corner kicks, averaging 4.5 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mihailovic has scored seven goals and added three assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jesus Jimenez has scored eight goals and added two assists for Toronto. Jayden Nelson has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 5-5-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Toronto: 2-6-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Djordje Mihailovic (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

Toronto: Noble Okello (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.