CF Montreal visits D.C. United after shutout victory

CF Montreal (10-8-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (5-11-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +143, Montreal +175, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Toronto 1-0, CF Montreal visits D.C. United.

United is 4-8-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has a -16 goal differential, scoring 25 goals while conceding 41.

Montreal is 8-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal has a 6-0-0 record in games it records two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara has seven goals for United. Taxiarchis Fountas has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

Djordje Mihailovic has seven goals and three assists for Montreal. Romell Quioto has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-6-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.8 goals per game.

Montreal: 5-5-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Adrien Perez (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Brad Smith (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Djordje Mihailovic (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

