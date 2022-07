Charlotte FC 4, Nashville 1

Nashville

0

1

—

1 Charlotte FC

1

3

—

4 First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Fuchs, 2 (penalty kick), 26th minute. Second Half_2, Charlotte FC, Swiderski, 5 (Reyna), 61st; 3, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 10 (penalty kick), 67th; 4, Charlotte FC, Ruiz, 1 (Bender), 89th; 5, Charlotte FC, Shinyashiki, 5 (Bender), 90th+1. Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco; Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks. Yellow Cards_Anunga, Nashville,... READ MORE

Nashville 0 1 — 1 Charlotte FC 1 3 — 4

First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Fuchs, 2 (penalty kick), 26th minute.

Second Half_2, Charlotte FC, Swiderski, 5 (Reyna), 61st; 3, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 10 (penalty kick), 67th; 4, Charlotte FC, Ruiz, 1 (Bender), 89th; 5, Charlotte FC, Shinyashiki, 5 (Bender), 90th+1.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco; Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks.

Yellow Cards_Anunga, Nashville, 21st; Leal, Nashville, 71st; Washington, Nashville, 90th+6.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Ryan Graves, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

___

Lineups

Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher (Eric Miller, 46th), Dave Romney, Walker Zimmermann; Brian Anunga (Teal Bunbury, 46th), Sean Davis, Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson, 77th), Alex Muyl (Taylor Washington, 87th); C.J. Sapong (Ake Arnaud Loba, 77th).

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Harrison Afful (Jaylin Lindsey, 80th), Guzman Corujo (Christian Makoun, 46th), Christian Fuchs, Anton Walkes; Brandt Bronico, Kamil Jozwiak (Andre Shinyashiki, 73rd), Quinn McNeill (Benjamin Bender, 80th), Sergio Ruiz; Yordy Reyna (Joseph Mora, 73rd), Karol Swiderski.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.