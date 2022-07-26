Chase Young starting Commanders camp on PUP list

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young is starting Washington Commanders training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he works back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. The team put Young, tight end Logan Thomas and centers Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen on the PUP list Tuesday after players arrived at the practice facility on the eve of the first practice of camp. Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas was... READ MORE

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young is starting Washington Commanders training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he works back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

The team put Young, tight end Logan Thomas and centers Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen on the PUP list Tuesday after players arrived at the practice facility on the eve of the first practice of camp. Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas was placed on the non-football injury list with an illness designation.

Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, injured the knee during a game in November. After leading rookies with 7½ sacks the previous year, he had just 1½ before his second NFL season was cut short.

Doctors grafted part of the patellar tendon from Young’s left knee to help fix the tear. Coach Ron Rivera has been reticent to define a timeline for Young’s recovery, with the 23-year-old Ohio State product and trainers taking a methodical approach to the rehab process this offseason.

Young was present for some spring workouts even though he hadn’t yet been cleared to practice. It’s not immediately clear how much he’ll be around while continuing to receive treatment, and there’s no guarantee Young will be ready to play in the season opener Sept. 11 against Jacksonville.

In the first season known as the Commanders, Washington is counting on Young’s return to help the defense bounce back after failing to live up to expectations in 2021.

Thomas tore multiple ligaments in his left knee, Roullier broke his left fibula and Larsen tore his left Achilles tendon last season.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.