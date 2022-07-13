Chicago 2, Toronto FC 0

Toronto FC

Toronto FC 0 0 — 0 Chicago 2 0 — 2

First Half_1, Chicago, Duran, 2 (Mueller), 4th minute; 2, Chicago, Duran, 3 (Gutierrez), 16th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Spencer Richey.

Yellow Cards_O’Neill, Toronto FC, 35th; MacNaughton, Toronto FC, 37th; Mueller, Chicago, 45th+1; Gutierrez, Chicago, 64th; Criscito, Toronto FC, 65th; Nelson, Toronto FC, 90th+5.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Kevin Lock, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Chris Mavinga (Lukas MacNaughton, 32nd), Shane O’Neill, Luca Petrasso (Domenico Criscito, 63rd); Mark-Anthony Kaye (Jacob Shaffelburg, 63rd), Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Kosi Thompson (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 72nd); Jesus Jimenez (Ayo Akinola, 46th), Deandre Kerr, Jayden Nelson.

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein, Rafael Czichos, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic, Carlos Teran; Jhon Jader Duran (Kacper Przybylko, 68th), Brian Gutierrez (Fabian Herbers, 68th), Federico Navarro, Xherdan Shaqiri (Jairo Torres, 77th); Chris Mueller (Stanislav Ivanov, 77th).

