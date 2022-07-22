Chicago 89, Dallas 83

DALLAS (83) Gray 1-8 0-0 2, Thornton 5-8 0-0 11, McCowan 7-10 1-1 15, Mabrey 1-4 0-0 2, Ogunbowale 10-21 5-5 28, Harrison 8-10 2-2 18, Kuier 0-0 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Dickey 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 3-7 1-1 7. Totals 35-68 9-9 83. CHICAGO (89) Copper 5-9 6-8 19, Meesseman 6-11 0-0 13, Parker 6-12 1-2 14, Allemand 4-5 4-6 13, Quigley 5-11 0-0 10, Stevens 4-8 1-1 9, Yueru 1-2 0-0... READ MORE

DALLAS (83)

Gray 1-8 0-0 2, Thornton 5-8 0-0 11, McCowan 7-10 1-1 15, Mabrey 1-4 0-0 2, Ogunbowale 10-21 5-5 28, Harrison 8-10 2-2 18, Kuier 0-0 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Dickey 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 3-7 1-1 7. Totals 35-68 9-9 83.

CHICAGO (89)

Copper 5-9 6-8 19, Meesseman 6-11 0-0 13, Parker 6-12 1-2 14, Allemand 4-5 4-6 13, Quigley 5-11 0-0 10, Stevens 4-8 1-1 9, Yueru 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 1-5 0-0 3, Gardner 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 35-69 12-17 89.

Dallas 17 22 26 18 — 83 Chicago 24 26 22 17 — 89

3-Point Goals_Dallas 4-15 (Ogunbowale 3-10, Thornton 1-2, Gray 0-3), Chicago 7-23 (Copper 3-3, Allemand 1-2, Meesseman 1-2, Evans 1-5, Parker 1-5, Gardner 0-1, Stevens 0-2, Quigley 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 30 (Gray, Mabrey 7), Chicago 30 (Parker 10). Assists_Dallas 24 (Harris 6), Chicago 29 (Meesseman 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Chicago 12. A_7,014 (10,387)

