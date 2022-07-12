Chicago 90, Atlanta 75

ATLANTA (75) Coffey 4-7 0-0 11, Howard 3-10 0-0 7, Ch.Parker 6-11 2-4 14, Hayes 4-11 2-2 12, Wheeler 3-7 0-0 6, Billings 3-6 2-2 8, Hillmon 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-3 0-0 0, Durr 1-4 0-0 2, McDonald 4-9 1-2 12, Wallace 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-69 7-10 75. CHICAGO (90) Copper 9-14 3-6 23, Meesseman 5-9 0-0 10, Ca.Parker 12-20 4-4 31, Quigley 2-6 5-6 9, Vandersloot 2-6 1-2 5, Hebard 0-1 0-0... READ MORE

ATLANTA (75)

Coffey 4-7 0-0 11, Howard 3-10 0-0 7, Ch.Parker 6-11 2-4 14, Hayes 4-11 2-2 12, Wheeler 3-7 0-0 6, Billings 3-6 2-2 8, Hillmon 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-3 0-0 0, Durr 1-4 0-0 2, McDonald 4-9 1-2 12, Wallace 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-69 7-10 75.

CHICAGO (90)

Copper 9-14 3-6 23, Meesseman 5-9 0-0 10, Ca.Parker 12-20 4-4 31, Quigley 2-6 5-6 9, Vandersloot 2-6 1-2 5, Hebard 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 1-4 1-2 3, Yueru 1-1 0-0 2, Allemand 1-1 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 35-66 15-21 90.

Atlanta 23 24 18 10 — 75 Chicago 25 19 16 30 — 90

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-23 (McDonald 3-4, Coffey 3-6, Hayes 2-4, Wallace 1-1, Howard 1-3, Durr 0-1, Ch.Parker 0-2, Wheeler 0-2), Chicago 5-14 (Ca.Parker 3-8, Copper 2-2, Meesseman 0-1, Quigley 0-1, Vandersloot 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 33 (Hayes 8), Chicago 34 (Ca.Parker 11). Assists_Atlanta 17 (Howard, McDonald 3), Chicago 24 (Meesseman 8). Total Fouls_Atlanta 20, Chicago 16. A_7,074 (10,387)

