Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 10:51 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
43
15
19
14

Totals
33
2
6
2

Ortega cf
3
0
0
0

Schwarber lf
4
1
1
1

Velazquez ph-cf
2
2
2
5

Hall...

READ MORE

Chicago Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 15 19 14 Totals 33 2 6 2
Ortega cf 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1
Velazquez ph-cf 2 2 2 5 Hall ph 1 1 1 1
Contreras c 3 2 2 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0
Higgins pr-c 1 2 1 0 Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 5 2 4 2 Realmuto c 2 0 1 0
Happ lf 6 1 4 2 Bohm dh 3 0 1 0
Hoerner ss 6 1 1 2 Vierling cf 3 0 1 0
Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 1 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0
Schwindel dh 5 0 1 0 Muñoz 3b 3 0 0 0
Rivas 1b 3 2 0 0 Herrera ph 1 0 0 0
Morel 2b 5 3 3 1 Stott 2b 2 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 0 0 0
Chicago 000 160 035 15
Philadelphia 100 000 001 2

E_Hoskins (7). DP_Chicago 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Morel (11), Hoerner (12), Wisdom (19), Contreras (18), Higgins (6), Hoskins (19). HR_Contreras (14), Velazquez 2 (4), Suzuki (7), Schwarber (30), Hall (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Steele W,4-6 5 4 1 1 4 2
Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 0
Effross 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wick 1 0 0 0 1 1
Uelmen 1 1 1 1 1 1
Philadelphia
Gibson L,5-4 4 1-3 6 6 6 3 0
Familia 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Knebel 1 1 0 0 1 2
Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Romero 1 4 3 3 1 0
Stubbs 1 5 5 5 1 0

HBP_Gibson (Ortega). WP_Steele.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:28. A_27,775 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - OPM -...
7|29 Public and Private Working Together to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories