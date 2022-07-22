Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2

Chicago Philadelphia ab

Chicago Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 15 19 14 Totals 33 2 6 2 Ortega cf 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 Velazquez ph-cf 2 2 2 5 Hall ph 1 1 1 1 Contreras c 3 2 2 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Higgins pr-c 1 2 1 0 Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 Suzuki rf 5 2 4 2 Realmuto c 2 0 1 0 Happ lf 6 1 4 2 Bohm dh 3 0 1 0 Hoerner ss 6 1 1 2 Vierling cf 3 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 1 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Schwindel dh 5 0 1 0 Muñoz 3b 3 0 0 0 Rivas 1b 3 2 0 0 Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 Morel 2b 5 3 3 1 Stott 2b 2 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0

Chicago 000 160 035 — 15 Philadelphia 100 000 001 — 2

E_Hoskins (7). DP_Chicago 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Morel (11), Hoerner (12), Wisdom (19), Contreras (18), Higgins (6), Hoskins (19). HR_Contreras (14), Velazquez 2 (4), Suzuki (7), Schwarber (30), Hall (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Steele W,4-6 5 4 1 1 4 2 Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 0 Effross 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wick 1 0 0 0 1 1 Uelmen 1 1 1 1 1 1

Philadelphia Gibson L,5-4 4 1-3 6 6 6 3 0 Familia 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Knebel 1 1 0 0 1 2 Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Romero 1 4 3 3 1 0 Stubbs 1 5 5 5 1 0

HBP_Gibson (Ortega). WP_Steele.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:28. A_27,775 (42,792).

