Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|15
|19
|14
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Velazquez ph-cf
|2
|2
|2
|5
|
|Hall ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Contreras c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higgins pr-c
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ lf
|6
|1
|4
|2
|
|Bohm dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|6
|1
|1
|2
|
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwindel dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Muñoz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morel 2b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|
|Stott 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|160
|035
|—
|15
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
E_Hoskins (7). DP_Chicago 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Morel (11), Hoerner (12), Wisdom (19), Contreras (18), Higgins (6), Hoskins (19). HR_Contreras (14), Velazquez 2 (4), Suzuki (7), Schwarber (30), Hall (5).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steele W,4-6
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Hughes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Effross
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Uelmen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson L,5-4
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|0
|Familia
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Knebel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romero
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Stubbs
|1
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
HBP_Gibson (Ortega). WP_Steele.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:28. A_27,775 (42,792).
