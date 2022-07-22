Trending:
Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 10:51 pm
1 min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
43
15
19
14
6
4

Ortega cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.236

a-Velazquez ph-cf
2
2
2
5
0
0
.231

Contreras c
3
2
2
1

