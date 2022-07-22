Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 15 19 14 6 4 Ortega cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236 a-Velazquez ph-cf 2 2 2 5 0 0 .231 Contreras c 3 2 2 1 2 0 .258 1-Higgins pr-c 1 2 1 0 0 0 .277 Suzuki rf 5 2 4 2 1 0 .286 Happ lf 6 1 4 2 0 1 .281 Hoerner ss 6 1 1 2 0 0 .304 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .221 Schwindel dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Rivas 1b 3 2 0 0 2 1 .232 Morel 2b 5 3 3 1 0 1 .274

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 6 4 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209 d-Hall ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .274 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .244 Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Realmuto c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .253 Bohm dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .276 Vierling cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .234 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Muñoz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .209 b-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Stott 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .186 c-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241

Chicago 000 160 035_15 19 0 Philadelphia 100 000 001_2 6 1

a-homered for Ortega in the 8th. b-lined out for Muñoz in the 9th. c-popped out for Stott in the 9th. d-homered for Schwarber in the 9th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.

E_Hoskins (7). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Morel (11), Hoerner (12), Wisdom (19), Contreras (18), Higgins (6), Hoskins (19). HR_Contreras (14), off Gibson; Velazquez (3), off Romero; Velazquez (4), off Stubbs; Suzuki (7), off Stubbs; Schwarber (30), off Steele; Hall (5), off Uelmen. RBIs_Contreras (36), Morel (27), Happ 2 (44), Hoerner 2 (29), Wisdom (47), Velazquez 5 (11), Suzuki 2 (28), Schwarber (59), Hall (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Schwindel, Rivas, Happ); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Vierling, Stott). RISP_Chicago 6 for 12; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Muñoz. GIDP_Wisdom, Hoerner, Contreras.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins; Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins; Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele, W, 4-6 5 4 1 1 4 2 89 4.02 Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.51 Effross 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.85 Wick 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 4.57 Uelmen 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 9.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, L, 5-4 4 1-3 6 6 6 3 0 78 4.69 Familia 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 4.99 Knebel 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 2.95 Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.00 Romero 1 4 3 3 1 0 22 13.50 Stubbs 1 5 5 5 1 0 25 45.00

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-2. HBP_Gibson (Ortega). WP_Steele. PB_Contreras (3).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:28. A_27,775 (42,792).

