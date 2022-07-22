Chicago Cubs 15, Philadelphia 2

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
43
15
19
14
6
4
Ortega cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.236
a-Velazquez ph-cf
2
2
2
5
0
0
.231
Contreras c
3
2
2
1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|6
|4
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|d-Hall ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Realmuto c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Bohm dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Muñoz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|b-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Stott 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|c-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Chicago
|000
|160
|035_15
|19
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|001_2
|6
|1
a-homered for Ortega in the 8th. b-lined out for Muñoz in the 9th. c-popped out for Stott in the 9th. d-homered for Schwarber in the 9th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.
E_Hoskins (7). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Morel (11), Hoerner (12), Wisdom (19), Contreras (18), Higgins (6), Hoskins (19). HR_Contreras (14), off Gibson; Velazquez (3), off Romero; Velazquez (4), off Stubbs; Suzuki (7), off Stubbs; Schwarber (30), off Steele; Hall (5), off Uelmen. RBIs_Contreras (36), Morel (27), Happ 2 (44), Hoerner 2 (29), Wisdom (47), Velazquez 5 (11), Suzuki 2 (28), Schwarber (59), Hall (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Schwindel, Rivas, Happ); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Vierling, Stott). RISP_Chicago 6 for 12; Philadelphia 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Muñoz. GIDP_Wisdom, Hoerner, Contreras.
DP_Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins; Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins; Gregorius, Stott, Hoskins).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, W, 4-6
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
|89
|4.02
|Hughes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.51
|Effross
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.85
|Wick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.57
|Uelmen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|9.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 5-4
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|0
|78
|4.69
|Familia
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.99
|Knebel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.95
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.00
|Romero
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|13.50
|Stubbs
|1
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|25
|45.00
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-2. HBP_Gibson (Ortega). WP_Steele. PB_Contreras (3).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:28. A_27,775 (42,792).
