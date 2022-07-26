On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 5:04 pm
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 4 2 0 10
Newman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Gamel dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Mitchell rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .196
Allen lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Cruz ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .221
VanMeter 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 10 4 1 3
Ortega cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Contreras dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .258
Suzuki rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .272
Happ lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .282
Hoerner ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .306
Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221
Rivas 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .228
Morel 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Pittsburgh 000 000 200_2 4 1
Chicago 300 000 01x_4 10 1

E_Cruz (4), Hoerner (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 6. 2B_Newman (9), Hayes (17), Suzuki (14), Happ (25), Hoerner (14), Rivas (4). HR_Cruz (6), off K.Thompson; Suzuki (8), off Crowe. RBIs_Cruz 2 (21), Happ 2 (46), Hoerner (33), Suzuki (29). SB_Gamel (4), Ortega (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Allen, Reynolds, Cruz); Chicago 5 (Morel 2, Contreras, Gomes 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Mitchell, Allen. GIDP_Ortega, Gomes.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (VanMeter, Cruz, VanMeter; Cruz, Newman, VanMeter).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilson, L, 1-6 6 6 3 3 1 2 80 6.31
Beede 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.38
Crowe 1 3 1 1 0 0 14 3.35
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
K.Thompson, W, 8-4 7 4 2 0 0 7 97 3.16
Wick, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.46
Givens, S, 2-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.72

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:30. A_30,978 (41,649).

Top Stories