Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
2
4
2
0
10
Newman 2b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.252
Reynolds cf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.254
Hayes 3b
4
0
1
0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|1
|3
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Suzuki rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Morel 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|200_2
|4
|1
|Chicago
|300
|000
|01x_4
|10
|1
E_Cruz (4), Hoerner (7). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 6. 2B_Newman (9), Hayes (17), Suzuki (14), Happ (25), Hoerner (14), Rivas (4). HR_Cruz (6), off K.Thompson; Suzuki (8), off Crowe. RBIs_Cruz 2 (21), Happ 2 (46), Hoerner (33), Suzuki (29). SB_Gamel (4), Ortega (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Allen, Reynolds, Cruz); Chicago 5 (Morel 2, Contreras, Gomes 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Chicago 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Mitchell, Allen. GIDP_Ortega, Gomes.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (VanMeter, Cruz, VanMeter; Cruz, Newman, VanMeter).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, L, 1-6
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|80
|6.31
|Beede
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.38
|Crowe
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.35
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|K.Thompson, W, 8-4
|7
|
|4
|2
|0
|0
|7
|97
|3.16
|Wick, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.46
|Givens, S, 2-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.72
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:30. A_30,978 (41,649).
