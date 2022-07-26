Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
2
4
2
Totals
33
4
10
4
Newman 2b
4
0
1
0
Ortega cf
4
0
1
0
Reynolds cf
4
0
0
0
Contreras...
READ MORE
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mitchell rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|VanMeter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morel 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|Chicago
|300
|000
|01x
|—
|4
E_Cruz (4), Hoerner (7). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 6. 2B_Newman (9), Hayes (17), Suzuki (14), Happ (25), Hoerner (14), Rivas (4). HR_Cruz (6), Suzuki (8). SB_Gamel (4), Ortega (8).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wilson L,1-6
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Beede
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crowe
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|K.Thompson W,8-4
|7
|
|4
|2
|0
|0
|7
|Wick H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens S,2-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:30. A_30,978 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.