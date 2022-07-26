Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh Chicago ab

Pittsburgh Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 33 4 10 4 Newman 2b 4 0 1 0 Ortega cf 4 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 Contreras dh 4 1 1 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Suzuki rf 4 2 2 1 Gamel dh 4 0 1 0 Happ lf 4 1 1 2 Mitchell rf 4 1 0 0 Hoerner ss 4 0 2 1 Allen lf 3 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0 Cruz ss 3 1 1 2 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 VanMeter 1b 3 0 0 0 Rivas 1b 2 0 1 0 Delay c 3 0 0 0 Morel 2b 3 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 000 200 — 2 Chicago 300 000 01x — 4

E_Cruz (4), Hoerner (7). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 6. 2B_Newman (9), Hayes (17), Suzuki (14), Happ (25), Hoerner (14), Rivas (4). HR_Cruz (6), Suzuki (8). SB_Gamel (4), Ortega (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Wilson L,1-6 6 6 3 3 1 2 Beede 1 1 0 0 0 1 Crowe 1 3 1 1 0 0

Chicago K.Thompson W,8-4 7 4 2 0 0 7 Wick H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Givens S,2-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:30. A_30,978 (41,649).

