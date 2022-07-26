On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022
Pittsburgh Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 33 4 10 4
Newman 2b 4 0 1 0 Ortega cf 4 0 1 0
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 Contreras dh 4 1 1 0
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Suzuki rf 4 2 2 1
Gamel dh 4 0 1 0 Happ lf 4 1 1 2
Mitchell rf 4 1 0 0 Hoerner ss 4 0 2 1
Allen lf 3 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 1 0
Cruz ss 3 1 1 2 Gomes c 4 0 1 0
VanMeter 1b 3 0 0 0 Rivas 1b 2 0 1 0
Delay c 3 0 0 0 Morel 2b 3 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 200 2
Chicago 300 000 01x 4

E_Cruz (4), Hoerner (7). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 6. 2B_Newman (9), Hayes (17), Suzuki (14), Happ (25), Hoerner (14), Rivas (4). HR_Cruz (6), Suzuki (8). SB_Gamel (4), Ortega (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Wilson L,1-6 6 6 3 3 1 2
Beede 1 1 0 0 0 1
Crowe 1 3 1 1 0 0
Chicago
K.Thompson W,8-4 7 4 2 0 0 7
Wick H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Givens S,2-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:30. A_30,978 (41,649).

