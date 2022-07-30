Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Chicago
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|39
|2
|13
|2
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|La Stella dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bote ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|González rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Estrada ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Wade Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwindel dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Slater pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vosler 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Morel 2b-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercedes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|010
|003
|—
|4
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
E_Yastrzemski (3). DP_Chicago 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Chicago 7, San Francisco 13. 2B_Wisdom (22), Vosler 2 (4), Flores (20), Wade Jr. (2), La Stella (11). HR_Wisdom (19), Flores (15).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman W,3-5
|6
|
|8
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Effross H,13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Givens H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robertson
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb L,3-5
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doval
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Long
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cobb pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Cobb (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:17. A_30,376 (41,915).
