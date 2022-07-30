Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Chicago San Francisco ab

Chicago San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 6 3 Totals 39 2 13 2 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 La Stella dh 5 1 2 0 Bote ph-2b 1 0 0 0 González rf-lf 5 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Flores 2b 5 1 3 2 Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 0 2 0 Happ lf 4 0 1 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 5 0 1 0 Hoerner ss 2 1 0 0 Estrada ss 5 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 3 2 2 1 Wade Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Schwindel dh 3 0 2 1 Slater pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Velazquez pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Vosler 3b 4 0 2 0 Rivas 1b 4 0 1 1 Bart c 2 0 1 0 Morel 2b-cf 4 0 0 0 Mercedes ph 0 0 0 0 Wynns c 1 0 0 0

Chicago 000 010 003 — 4 San Francisco 000 000 002 — 2

E_Yastrzemski (3). DP_Chicago 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Chicago 7, San Francisco 13. 2B_Wisdom (22), Vosler 2 (4), Flores (20), Wade Jr. (2), La Stella (11). HR_Wisdom (19), Flores (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Stroman W,3-5 6 8 0 0 1 3 Effross H,13 1 1 0 0 2 0 Givens H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2 Robertson 1 3 2 2 0 1

San Francisco Cobb L,3-5 6 3 1 1 1 11 Leone 1 0 0 0 2 1 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Doval 1-3 3 3 2 1 0 Long 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Cobb pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Cobb (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:17. A_30,376 (41,915).

