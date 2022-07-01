Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5

Boston
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
5
11
5
Totals
30
6
6
5
Duran cf
5
1
2
2
Morel 2b-cf
5
1
1
3
Devers 3b
5
0
1
0
Contreras...
Contreras...
E_Cordero (4), Wisdom (9). DP_Boston 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Boston 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Bradley Jr. (15), Happ 2 (19), Higgins (3). 3B_Velazquez (1). HR_Duran (1), Morel (8).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill
|4
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Danish
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Robles L,1-3 BS,2-8
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Diekman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sawamura
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sampson
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|4
|1
|4
|Hughes W,1-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Effross H,10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robertson S,10-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Hill (Wisdom). WP_Diekman.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:31. A_34,931 (41,649).
