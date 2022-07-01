Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5

Boston Chicago ab

Boston Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 30 6 6 5 Duran cf 5 1 2 2 Morel 2b-cf 5 1 1 3 Devers 3b 5 0 1 0 Contreras c 2 2 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 Happ lf 5 0 3 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 Crook cf 2 0 0 0 Story 2b 4 2 1 0 Ortega ph-cf 0 0 0 1 Cordero 1b 4 1 2 0 Hoerner ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 Gomes dh 2 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 1 3 Rivas ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Refsnyder ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Higgins 1b 2 1 1 0 Velazquez rf 4 1 1 1 Simmons ss-2b 2 1 0 0

Boston 130 001 000 — 5 Chicago 000 033 00x — 6

E_Cordero (4), Wisdom (9). DP_Boston 1, Chicago 2. LOB_Boston 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Bradley Jr. (15), Happ 2 (19), Higgins (3). 3B_Velazquez (1). HR_Duran (1), Morel (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Hill 4 2-3 3 3 3 4 3 Danish 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Robles L,1-3 BS,2-8 2-3 2 3 3 3 1 Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Sawamura 2 1 0 0 1 3

Chicago Sampson 5 1-3 8 5 4 1 4 Hughes W,1-0 1 2 0 0 1 2 Effross H,10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Martin H,4 1 1 0 0 0 3 Robertson S,10-13 1 0 0 0 0 0

Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Hill (Wisdom). WP_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:31. A_34,931 (41,649).

