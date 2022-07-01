Trending:
Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 6:07 pm
1 min read
      

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 11 5 2 9
Duran cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .333
Devers 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .326
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .312
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .325
Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Story 2b 4 2 1 0 0 2 .225
Cordero 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .259
Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .292
Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 1 3 0 1 .209
c-Refsnyder ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 6 6 5 10 8
Morel 2b-cf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .281
Contreras c 2 2 0 0 3 2 .280
Happ lf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .286
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .229
Crook cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .400
a-Ortega ph-cf 0 0 0 1 1 0 .261
d-Hoerner ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .308
Gomes dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227
b-Rivas ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Higgins 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .310
Velazquez rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .296
Simmons ss-2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .176
Boston 130 001 000_5 11 1
Chicago 000 033 00x_6 6 1

a-walked for Crook in the 5th. b-flied out for Gomes in the 5th. c-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 6th. d-walked for Ortega in the 6th.

E_Cordero (4), Wisdom (9). LOB_Boston 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Bradley Jr. (15), Happ 2 (19), Higgins (3). 3B_Velazquez (1). HR_Duran (1), off Sampson; Morel (8), off Robles. RBIs_Duran 2 (5), Bradley Jr. 3 (25), Velazquez (3), Morel 3 (23), Ortega (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Martinez); Chicago 6 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Rivas 4). RISP_Boston 2 for 6; Chicago 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Devers, Morel. GIDP_Vázquez, Verdugo, Morel.

DP_Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero); Chicago 2 (Simmons, Higgins; Wisdom, Morel, Higgins).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 4 2-3 3 3 3 4 3 75 4.20
Danish 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 4.28
Robles, L, 1-3, BS, 2-8 2-3 2 3 3 3 1 29 5.70
Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.08
Sawamura 2 1 0 0 1 3 29 2.63
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson 5 1-3 8 5 4 1 4 103 3.38
Hughes, W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 1 2 27 4.26
Effross, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.76
Martin, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.70
Robertson, S, 10-13 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Danish 3-1, Diekman 3-1, Hughes 1-1. HBP_Hill (Wisdom). WP_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:31. A_34,931 (41,649).

Top Stories