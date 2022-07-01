Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5

Boston

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 11 5 2 9 Duran cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .333 Devers 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .326 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .312 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .325 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Story 2b 4 2 1 0 0 2 .225 Cordero 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .259 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .292 Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 1 3 0 1 .209 c-Refsnyder ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .333

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 6 5 10 8 Morel 2b-cf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .281 Contreras c 2 2 0 0 3 2 .280 Happ lf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .286 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .229 Crook cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .400 a-Ortega ph-cf 0 0 0 1 1 0 .261 d-Hoerner ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .308 Gomes dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227 b-Rivas ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Higgins 1b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .310 Velazquez rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .296 Simmons ss-2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .176

Boston 130 001 000_5 11 1 Chicago 000 033 00x_6 6 1

a-walked for Crook in the 5th. b-flied out for Gomes in the 5th. c-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 6th. d-walked for Ortega in the 6th.

E_Cordero (4), Wisdom (9). LOB_Boston 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Bradley Jr. (15), Happ 2 (19), Higgins (3). 3B_Velazquez (1). HR_Duran (1), off Sampson; Morel (8), off Robles. RBIs_Duran 2 (5), Bradley Jr. 3 (25), Velazquez (3), Morel 3 (23), Ortega (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Martinez); Chicago 6 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Rivas 4). RISP_Boston 2 for 6; Chicago 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Devers, Morel. GIDP_Vázquez, Verdugo, Morel.

DP_Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero); Chicago 2 (Simmons, Higgins; Wisdom, Morel, Higgins).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 4 2-3 3 3 3 4 3 75 4.20 Danish 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 4.28 Robles, L, 1-3, BS, 2-8 2-3 2 3 3 3 1 29 5.70 Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.08 Sawamura 2 1 0 0 1 3 29 2.63

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sampson 5 1-3 8 5 4 1 4 103 3.38 Hughes, W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 1 2 27 4.26 Effross, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.76 Martin, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.70 Robertson, S, 10-13 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Danish 3-1, Diekman 3-1, Hughes 1-1. HBP_Hill (Wisdom). WP_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:31. A_34,931 (41,649).

