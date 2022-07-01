Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
5
11
5
2
9
Duran cf
5
1
2
2
0
0
.333
Devers 3b
5
0
1
0
0
1
.326
Martinez dh
4
0
1
0
READ MORE
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|2
|9
|
|Duran cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Story 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Cordero 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Bradley Jr. rf
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.209
|c-Refsnyder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|5
|10
|8
|
|Morel 2b-cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.281
|Contreras c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.280
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Crook cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|a-Ortega ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|d-Hoerner ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Gomes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|b-Rivas ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Higgins 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.310
|Velazquez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Simmons ss-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.176
|Boston
|130
|001
|000_5
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|033
|00x_6
|6
|1
a-walked for Crook in the 5th. b-flied out for Gomes in the 5th. c-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 6th. d-walked for Ortega in the 6th.
E_Cordero (4), Wisdom (9). LOB_Boston 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Bradley Jr. (15), Happ 2 (19), Higgins (3). 3B_Velazquez (1). HR_Duran (1), off Sampson; Morel (8), off Robles. RBIs_Duran 2 (5), Bradley Jr. 3 (25), Velazquez (3), Morel 3 (23), Ortega (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Martinez); Chicago 6 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Rivas 4). RISP_Boston 2 for 6; Chicago 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Devers, Morel. GIDP_Vázquez, Verdugo, Morel.
DP_Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Cordero); Chicago 2 (Simmons, Higgins; Wisdom, Morel, Higgins).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|4
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|75
|4.20
|Danish
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.28
|Robles, L, 1-3, BS, 2-8
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|29
|5.70
|Diekman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.08
|Sawamura
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|2.63
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|4
|1
|4
|103
|3.38
|Hughes, W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.26
|Effross, H, 10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.76
|Martin, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.70
|Robertson, S, 10-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Danish 3-1, Diekman 3-1, Hughes 1-1. HBP_Hill (Wisdom). WP_Diekman.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:31. A_34,931 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.