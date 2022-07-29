Chicago Fire look to continue win streak in matchup with Atlanta United

Atlanta United FC (6-9-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (7-10-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -101, Atlanta United FC +247, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire will try to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on Atlanta United. The Fire are 4-7-3 in conference play. The Fire rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with... READ MORE

Atlanta United FC (6-9-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (7-10-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -101, Atlanta United FC +247, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire will try to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on Atlanta United.

The Fire are 4-7-3 in conference play. The Fire rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 91 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.

United is 4-6-5 in Eastern Conference games. United ranks second in the MLS drawing 126 corner kicks, averaging 6.0 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. United won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xherdan Shaqiri has scored four goals with four assists for the Fire. Rafael Czichos has three goals over the past 10 games.

Josef Martinez has scored five goals and added four assists for United. Thiago Almada has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 5-5-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Jhon Espinoza (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured), Gaston Gimenez (injured), Kacper Przybylko (injured).

United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Brooks Lennon (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Ronald Hernandez (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

