Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2

Chicago
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
44
12
17
12
Totals
37
2
11
2
Anderson ss
5
3
2
0
Arraez 1b-2b
5
0
1
0
Moncada 3b
6
2
2
0
Correa
E_Polanco (7). DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Chicago 10, Minnesota 10. 2B_Robert (13), Harrison (12), Urshela (15). 3B_Buxton (3). HR_Robert (12), Vaughn (9), Zavala (2), Garlick (7). SF_Abreu (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto W,4-4
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Lambert
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Banks
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,4-3
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Megill
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cotton
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Gordon
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
HBP_Gray (Abreu).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:19. A_26,907 (38,544).
