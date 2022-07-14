Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2

Chicago Minnesota ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

44

12

17

12 Totals

37

2

11

2 Anderson ss

5

3

2

0 Arraez 1b-2b

5

0

1

0 Moncada 3b

6

2

2

0 Correa... READ MORE

Chicago Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 44 12 17 12 Totals 37 2 11 2 Anderson ss 5 3 2 0 Arraez 1b-2b 5 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 6 2 2 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Robert cf 5 1 3 5 Garlick lf 1 1 1 1 Engel pr-cf 1 0 1 0 Buxton cf 4 0 2 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 2 Celestino cf 1 0 0 0 Sheets rf 5 0 1 0 Kepler rf 3 0 2 0 Vaughn dh 5 1 2 2 Polanco 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 1 0 0 Kirilloff lf-1b 4 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 1 2 0 Miranda dh 4 1 1 0 Zavala c 5 2 2 3 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 1 Jeffers c 4 0 1 0

Chicago 200 402 103 — 12 Minnesota 010 000 001 — 2

E_Polanco (7). DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Chicago 10, Minnesota 10. 2B_Robert (13), Harrison (12), Urshela (15). 3B_Buxton (3). HR_Robert (12), Vaughn (9), Zavala (2), Garlick (7). SF_Abreu (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Cueto W,4-4 6 7 1 1 2 5 Lambert 1 1 0 0 0 2 Banks 1 2 0 0 0 1 Ruiz 1 1 1 1 0 0

Minnesota Gray L,4-3 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 3 Megill 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Smith 1 2 2 0 0 0 Cotton 2 2 1 1 1 1 Gordon 1 4 3 3 1 0

HBP_Gray (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:19. A_26,907 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.