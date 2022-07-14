Trending:
Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 11:19 pm
Chicago

Minnesota

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
44
12
17
12

Totals
37
2
11
2

Anderson ss
5
3
2
0

Arraez 1b-2b
5
0
1
0

Moncada 3b
6
2
2
0

E_Polanco (7). DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Chicago 10, Minnesota 10. 2B_Robert (13), Harrison (12), Urshela (15). 3B_Buxton (3). HR_Robert (12), Vaughn (9), Zavala (2), Garlick (7). SF_Abreu (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cueto W,4-4 6 7 1 1 2 5
Lambert 1 1 0 0 0 2
Banks 1 2 0 0 0 1
Ruiz 1 1 1 1 0 0
Minnesota
Gray L,4-3 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 3
Megill 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 2 2 0 0 0
Cotton 2 2 1 1 1 1
Gordon 1 4 3 3 1 0

HBP_Gray (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:19. A_26,907 (38,544).

