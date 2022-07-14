Trending:
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 11:19 pm
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 12 17 12 3 5
Anderson ss 5 3 2 0 1 0 .312
Moncada 3b 6 2 2 0 0 2 .195
Robert cf 5 1 3 5 0 0 .301
1-Engel pr-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .301
Sheets rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Vaughn dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .288
Pollock lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .235
Harrison 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .237
Zavala c 5 2 2 3 0 0 .303
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 2 11 2 2 8
Arraez 1b-2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .343
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Garlick lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .279
Buxton cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .212
Celestino cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Kepler rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .252
Polanco 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241
Kirilloff lf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Miranda dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261
Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Chicago 200 402 103_12 17 0
Minnesota 010 000 001_2 11 1

1-ran for Robert in the 8th.

E_Polanco (7). LOB_Chicago 10, Minnesota 10. 2B_Robert (13), Harrison (12), Urshela (15). 3B_Buxton (3). HR_Robert (12), off Gray; Vaughn (9), off Cotton; Zavala (2), off Gordon; Garlick (7), off Ruiz. RBIs_Abreu 2 (45), Vaughn 2 (41), Robert 5 (54), Zavala 3 (15), Urshela (36), Garlick (16). SF_Abreu.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Abreu, Pollock, Sheets 2); Minnesota 6 (Polanco, Kirilloff 3, Correa, Urshela). RISP_Chicago 5 for 11; Minnesota 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Robert, Arraez, Miranda.

DP_Chicago 1 (Pollock, Zavala, Pollock).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto, W, 4-4 6 7 1 1 2 5 118 2.80
Lambert 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.79
Banks 1 2 0 0 0 1 23 3.11
Ruiz 1 1 1 1 0 0 8 3.82
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 4-3 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 3 79 3.71
Megill 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.33
Smith 1 2 2 0 0 0 17 2.66
Cotton 2 2 1 1 1 1 34 2.86
Gordon 1 4 3 3 1 0 19 27.00

Inherited runners-scored_Megill 1-0. HBP_Gray (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:19. A_26,907 (38,544).

