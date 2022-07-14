Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
44
12
17
12
3
5
Anderson ss
5
3
2
0
1
0
.312
Moncada 3b
6
2
2
0
0
2
.195
Robert cf
5
1
3
5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|11
|2
|2
|8
|
|Arraez 1b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Garlick lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Celestino cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Polanco 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Kirilloff lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Chicago
|200
|402
|103_12
|17
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|001_2
|11
|1
1-ran for Robert in the 8th.
E_Polanco (7). LOB_Chicago 10, Minnesota 10. 2B_Robert (13), Harrison (12), Urshela (15). 3B_Buxton (3). HR_Robert (12), off Gray; Vaughn (9), off Cotton; Zavala (2), off Gordon; Garlick (7), off Ruiz. RBIs_Abreu 2 (45), Vaughn 2 (41), Robert 5 (54), Zavala 3 (15), Urshela (36), Garlick (16). SF_Abreu.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Abreu, Pollock, Sheets 2); Minnesota 6 (Polanco, Kirilloff 3, Correa, Urshela). RISP_Chicago 5 for 11; Minnesota 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Robert, Arraez, Miranda.
DP_Chicago 1 (Pollock, Zavala, Pollock).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 4-4
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|118
|2.80
|Lambert
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.79
|Banks
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.11
|Ruiz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.82
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 4-3
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|79
|3.71
|Megill
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.33
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.66
|Cotton
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|2.86
|Gordon
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|27.00
Inherited runners-scored_Megill 1-0. HBP_Gray (Abreu).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:19. A_26,907 (38,544).
