Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 12 17 12 3 5 Anderson ss 5 3 2 0 1 0 .312 Moncada 3b 6 2 2 0 0 2 .195 Robert cf 5 1 3 5 0 0 .301 1-Engel pr-cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .301 Sheets rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Vaughn dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .288 Pollock lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .235 Harrison 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .237 Zavala c 5 2 2 3 0 0 .303

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 2 11 2 2 8 Arraez 1b-2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .343 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Garlick lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .279 Buxton cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .212 Celestino cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Kepler rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .252 Polanco 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .241 Kirilloff lf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Miranda dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261 Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214

Chicago 200 402 103_12 17 0 Minnesota 010 000 001_2 11 1

1-ran for Robert in the 8th.

E_Polanco (7). LOB_Chicago 10, Minnesota 10. 2B_Robert (13), Harrison (12), Urshela (15). 3B_Buxton (3). HR_Robert (12), off Gray; Vaughn (9), off Cotton; Zavala (2), off Gordon; Garlick (7), off Ruiz. RBIs_Abreu 2 (45), Vaughn 2 (41), Robert 5 (54), Zavala 3 (15), Urshela (36), Garlick (16). SF_Abreu.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Abreu, Pollock, Sheets 2); Minnesota 6 (Polanco, Kirilloff 3, Correa, Urshela). RISP_Chicago 5 for 11; Minnesota 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Robert, Arraez, Miranda.

DP_Chicago 1 (Pollock, Zavala, Pollock).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, W, 4-4 6 7 1 1 2 5 118 2.80 Lambert 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.79 Banks 1 2 0 0 0 1 23 3.11 Ruiz 1 1 1 1 0 0 8 3.82

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 4-3 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 3 79 3.71 Megill 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.33 Smith 1 2 2 0 0 0 17 2.66 Cotton 2 2 1 1 1 1 34 2.86 Gordon 1 4 3 3 1 0 19 27.00

Inherited runners-scored_Megill 1-0. HBP_Gray (Abreu).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:19. A_26,907 (38,544).

