Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

Chicago

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

2

8

2

2

9 Anderson ss

4

0

1

0

0

1

.310 Moncada 3b

2

1

1

0

2

0

.190 Robert cf

4

1

3

0 READ MORE

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 2 9 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310 Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .190 Robert cf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .296 Abreu 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .299 Jiménez lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .197 Engel rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Vaughn dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .286 Pollock rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Zavala c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 0 1 9 Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .285 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .350 Miller 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .155 Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 a-Giménez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Straw cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211

Chicago 000 002 000_2 8 2 Cleveland 000 000 100_1 5 0

a-reached on error for Maile in the 7th.

E_Anderson (11), Harrison (3). LOB_Chicago 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Robert (12), Harrison (11), Abreu (24), Miller (21), Straw (14). RBIs_Abreu (43), Vaughn (39).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Vaughn, Jiménez, Anderson, Pollock); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Reyes, Straw, Kwan). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Cleveland 0 for 12.

Runners moved up_Vaughn, Straw, Rosario. LIDP_Ramírez.

DP_Chicago 1 (Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, W, 6-5 6 1-3 5 1 0 1 5 91 4.69 López, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.85 Graveman, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.27 Hendriks, S, 18-21 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.43

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 6.17 Morgan 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 2.90 De Los Santos 2 2 0 0 0 2 32 3.25 Hentges, L, 2-2 1 2-3 3 2 2 2 1 35 4.18 Stephan 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.88 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.45

Inherited runners-scored_López 2-1, Stephan 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:57. A_13,987 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.