Sports News

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 10:21 pm
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 2 9
Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .190
Robert cf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .296
Abreu 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .299
Jiménez lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .197
Engel rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Vaughn dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .286
Pollock rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232
Zavala c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 0 1 9
Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .285
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Naylor 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .220
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .350
Miller 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .155
Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174
a-Giménez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Straw cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Chicago 000 002 000_2 8 2
Cleveland 000 000 100_1 5 0

a-reached on error for Maile in the 7th.

E_Anderson (11), Harrison (3). LOB_Chicago 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Robert (12), Harrison (11), Abreu (24), Miller (21), Straw (14). RBIs_Abreu (43), Vaughn (39).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Vaughn, Jiménez, Anderson, Pollock); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Reyes, Straw, Kwan). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Cleveland 0 for 12.

Runners moved up_Vaughn, Straw, Rosario. LIDP_Ramírez.

DP_Chicago 1 (Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, W, 6-5 6 1-3 5 1 0 1 5 91 4.69
López, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.85
Graveman, H, 14 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.27
Hendriks, S, 18-21 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.43
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 6.17
Morgan 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 2.90
De Los Santos 2 2 0 0 0 2 32 3.25
Hentges, L, 2-2 1 2-3 3 2 2 2 1 35 4.18
Stephan 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.88
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.45

Inherited runners-scored_López 2-1, Stephan 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:57. A_13,987 (34,788).

