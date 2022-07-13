Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
2
8
2
2
9
Anderson ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.310
Moncada 3b
2
1
1
0
2
0
.190
Robert cf
4
1
3
0
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000_2
|8
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|0
a-reached on error for Maile in the 7th.
E_Anderson (11), Harrison (3). LOB_Chicago 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Robert (12), Harrison (11), Abreu (24), Miller (21), Straw (14). RBIs_Abreu (43), Vaughn (39).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Vaughn, Jiménez, Anderson, Pollock); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Reyes, Straw, Kwan). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Cleveland 0 for 12.
Runners moved up_Vaughn, Straw, Rosario. LIDP_Ramírez.
DP_Chicago 1 (Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 6-5
|6
|1-3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|91
|4.69
|López, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.85
|Graveman, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.27
|Hendriks, S, 18-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.43
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.17
|Morgan
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.90
|De Los Santos
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|3.25
|Hentges, L, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|35
|4.18
|Stephan
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.88
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.45
Inherited runners-scored_López 2-1, Stephan 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:57. A_13,987 (34,788).
