Cincinnati 11, Miami 2

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
2
7
1
3
10
Rojas ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.241
Fortes dh-c
3
1
1
0
1
0
.256
Aguilar 1b
4
0
0
0
|Miami
|100
|100
|000_2
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|003
|341
|00x_11
|16
|2
1-ran for Votto in the 8th.
E_Solano (1), Papierski (1). LOB_Miami 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Bleday (2), India (7), Solano (6), Senzel (7), K.Farmer (19). HR_Drury (19), off Rogers; India (6), off Pop. RBIs_García (30), K.Farmer (47), Solano 2 (11), Drury 3 (57), India 4 (20), Reynolds (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Rojas); Cincinnati 4 (K.Farmer, Papierski 2, Votto). RISP_Miami 1 for 7; Cincinnati 7 for 18.
LIDP_García. GIDP_Rojas, Pham, Solano.
DP_Miami 2 (Astudillo, Rojas, Aguilar; Astudillo, Rojas, Aguilar); Cincinnati 2 (Votto, K.Farmer, Votto; K.Farmer, Solano, Votto).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, L, 4-10
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|5
|84
|5.85
|Pop
|
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|27
|4.24
|Holloway
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|47
|3.38
|Astudillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo, W, 3-3
|6
|
|5
|2
|0
|2
|9
|96
|4.73
|Kuhnel
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|6.07
|Moreta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.37
WP_Lodolo(2).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:16. A_12,948 (42,319).
