Cincinnati 11, Miami 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 1 3 10 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Fortes dh-c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .256 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 García rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .230 Sánchez lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .202 Bleday cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .375 De La Cruz lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Astudillo 2b-p 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Williams 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Stallings c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .189 Hamilton 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 11 16 11 5 7 India dh 4 2 3 4 1 0 .240 Drury 3b 4 2 1 3 1 0 .274 Pham lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .239 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .215 1-Fairchild pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .095 K.Farmer ss 4 2 2 1 1 0 .258 Solano 2b 5 0 3 2 0 0 .329 Reynolds rf-1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .257 Senzel cf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .257 Papierski c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .143

Miami 100 100 000_2 7 0 Cincinnati 003 341 00x_11 16 2

1-ran for Votto in the 8th.

E_Solano (1), Papierski (1). LOB_Miami 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Bleday (2), India (7), Solano (6), Senzel (7), K.Farmer (19). HR_Drury (19), off Rogers; India (6), off Pop. RBIs_García (30), K.Farmer (47), Solano 2 (11), Drury 3 (57), India 4 (20), Reynolds (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Rojas); Cincinnati 4 (K.Farmer, Papierski 2, Votto). RISP_Miami 1 for 7; Cincinnati 7 for 18.

LIDP_García. GIDP_Rojas, Pham, Solano.

DP_Miami 2 (Astudillo, Rojas, Aguilar; Astudillo, Rojas, Aguilar); Cincinnati 2 (Votto, K.Farmer, Votto; K.Farmer, Solano, Votto).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rogers, L, 4-10 3 2-3 8 6 6 2 5 84 5.85 Pop 2-3 5 4 4 1 0 27 4.24 Holloway 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 47 3.38 Astudillo 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 0.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lodolo, W, 3-3 6 5 2 0 2 9 96 4.73 Kuhnel 2 2 0 0 1 1 29 6.07 Moreta 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.37

WP_Lodolo(2).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:16. A_12,948 (42,319).

