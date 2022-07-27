Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

Miami
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
3
7
3
Totals
31
5
8
5
Wendle ss
4
0
0
0
India 2b
4
0
1
0
Aguilar dh
4
0
0
0
Drury...
E_Astudillo (3). DP_Miami 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Miami 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Sánchez (12), K.Farmer (20), Solano 2 (8). HR_Fortes (4), Bleday (1).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garrett L,2-4
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|8
|Brazoban
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo W,4-4
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|A.Díaz H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland S,6-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Garrett (Votto). WP_Garrett.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:32. A_11,387 (42,319).
