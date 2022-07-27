Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

Miami Cincinnati ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

33

3

7

3 Totals

31

5

8

5 Wendle ss

4

0

0

0 India 2b

4

0

1

0 Aguilar dh

4

0

0

0 Drury... READ MORE

Miami Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 31 5 8 5 Wendle ss 4 0 0 0 India 2b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 3 1 0 0 Bleday cf 4 1 1 1 Pham lf 4 2 2 0 García rf 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 L.Díaz 1b 3 1 2 0 K.Farmer ss 4 1 1 2 Astudillo 2b 4 0 1 0 Solano dh 4 1 2 1 Sánchez lf 4 0 1 1 Reynolds rf 3 0 2 2 Fortes c 3 1 1 1 Fairchild cf 3 0 0 0 Williams 3b 3 0 0 0 Papierski c 3 0 0 0

Miami 001 100 100 — 3 Cincinnati 401 000 00x — 5

E_Astudillo (3). DP_Miami 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Miami 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Sánchez (12), K.Farmer (20), Solano 2 (8). HR_Fortes (4), Bleday (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Garrett L,2-4 5 7 5 5 1 8 Brazoban 2 1 0 0 0 5 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati Castillo W,4-4 7 6 3 3 1 8 A.Díaz H,10 1 0 0 0 0 0 Strickland S,6-8 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Garrett (Votto). WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:32. A_11,387 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.