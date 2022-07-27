Trending:
Sports News

Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 9:29 pm
Miami Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 31 5 8 5
Wendle ss 4 0 0 0 India 2b 4 0 1 0
Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 3 1 0 0
Bleday cf 4 1 1 1 Pham lf 4 2 2 0
García rf 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0
L.Díaz 1b 3 1 2 0 K.Farmer ss 4 1 1 2
Astudillo 2b 4 0 1 0 Solano dh 4 1 2 1
Sánchez lf 4 0 1 1 Reynolds rf 3 0 2 2
Fortes c 3 1 1 1 Fairchild cf 3 0 0 0
Williams 3b 3 0 0 0 Papierski c 3 0 0 0
Miami 001 100 100 3
Cincinnati 401 000 00x 5

E_Astudillo (3). DP_Miami 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Miami 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Sánchez (12), K.Farmer (20), Solano 2 (8). HR_Fortes (4), Bleday (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Garrett L,2-4 5 7 5 5 1 8
Brazoban 2 1 0 0 0 5
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Castillo W,4-4 7 6 3 3 1 8
A.Díaz H,10 1 0 0 0 0 0
Strickland S,6-8 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Garrett (Votto). WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:32. A_11,387 (42,319).

