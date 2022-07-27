Trending:
Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 9:29 pm
Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
3
7
3
1
8

Wendle ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.293

Aguilar dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.245

Bleday cf
4
1
1
1

Miami 001 100 100_3 7 1
Cincinnati 401 000 00x_5 8 0

E_Astudillo (3). LOB_Miami 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Sánchez (12), K.Farmer (20), Solano 2 (8). HR_Fortes (4), off Castillo; Bleday (1), off Castillo. RBIs_Fortes (14), Bleday (1), Sánchez (31), K.Farmer 2 (49), Solano (12), Reynolds 2 (18). CS_India (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Wendle 2); Cincinnati 2 (Papierski, Fairchild). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Cincinnati 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Solano. GIDP_Sánchez.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Votto, K.Farmer, Votto).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garrett, L, 2-4 5 7 5 5 1 8 87 3.96
Brazoban 2 1 0 0 0 5 36 0.00
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.62
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 4-4 7 6 3 3 1 8 92 2.86
A.Díaz, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.98
Strickland, S, 6-8 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.95

HBP_Garrett (Votto). WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:32. A_11,387 (42,319).

