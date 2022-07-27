Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
3
7
3
1
8
Wendle ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.293
Aguilar dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.245
Bleday cf
4
1
1
1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|1
|15
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Solano dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Reynolds rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Fairchild cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.083
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.128
|Miami
|001
|100
|100_3
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|401
|000
|00x_5
|8
|0
E_Astudillo (3). LOB_Miami 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Sánchez (12), K.Farmer (20), Solano 2 (8). HR_Fortes (4), off Castillo; Bleday (1), off Castillo. RBIs_Fortes (14), Bleday (1), Sánchez (31), K.Farmer 2 (49), Solano (12), Reynolds 2 (18). CS_India (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Wendle 2); Cincinnati 2 (Papierski, Fairchild). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Cincinnati 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Solano. GIDP_Sánchez.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Votto, K.Farmer, Votto).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, L, 2-4
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|8
|87
|3.96
|Brazoban
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|36
|0.00
|Floro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.62
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 4-4
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|92
|2.86
|A.Díaz, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.98
|Strickland, S, 6-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.95
HBP_Garrett (Votto). WP_Garrett.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:32. A_11,387 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.