Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 1 8 Wendle ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Bleday cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .235 García rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 L.Díaz 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .176 Astudillo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Sánchez lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .204 Fortes c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .259 Williams 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 8 5 1 15 India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Drury 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .268 Pham lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .240 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .210 K.Farmer ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .255 Solano dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333 Reynolds rf 3 0 2 2 0 1 .265 Fairchild cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .083 Papierski c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .128

Miami 001 100 100_3 7 1 Cincinnati 401 000 00x_5 8 0

E_Astudillo (3). LOB_Miami 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Sánchez (12), K.Farmer (20), Solano 2 (8). HR_Fortes (4), off Castillo; Bleday (1), off Castillo. RBIs_Fortes (14), Bleday (1), Sánchez (31), K.Farmer 2 (49), Solano (12), Reynolds 2 (18). CS_India (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Wendle 2); Cincinnati 2 (Papierski, Fairchild). RISP_Miami 1 for 4; Cincinnati 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Solano. GIDP_Sánchez.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Votto, K.Farmer, Votto).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garrett, L, 2-4 5 7 5 5 1 8 87 3.96 Brazoban 2 1 0 0 0 5 36 0.00 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.62

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 4-4 7 6 3 3 1 8 92 2.86 A.Díaz, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.98 Strickland, S, 6-8 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.95

HBP_Garrett (Votto). WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:32. A_11,387 (42,319).

