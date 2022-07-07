Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
July 7, 2022 5:20 pm
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
1
5
1
2
12

Gamel rf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.260

B.Reynolds cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.257

Vogelbach dh
4
0
3
1

READ MORE

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 12
Gamel rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260
B.Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Vogelbach dh 4 0 3 1 0 0 .242
Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .241
Suwinski lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .215
Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .203
D.Castillo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .198
Delay c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .197
Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .154
a-Hayes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 5 0 5
India dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .223
Drury 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .269
Pham lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .252
Naquin rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .255
Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Moustakas 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Solano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Senzel cf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .251
Papierski c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .143
Pittsburgh 001 000 000_1 5 2
Cincinnati 000 001 40x_5 9 1

a-pinch hit for Perez in the 7th.

E_D.Castillo (6), VanMeter (5), Naquin (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Vogelbach (9), Gamel (9), Moustakas (10). 3B_Drury (2). HR_Naquin (6), off Wilson. RBIs_Vogelbach (28), Naquin (23), India (10), Drury 2 (47). SB_Cruz (2). CS_Suwinski (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 3, Gamel); Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Naquin, Solano). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Cincinnati 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Pham, Moustakas. GIDP_Pham, Solano.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, VanMeter, Chavis; Cruz, Chavis); Cincinnati 1 (Papierski, Drury, Papierski).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilson, L, 1-5 6 2-3 7 4 1 0 4 94 6.60
Stratton 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 5.24
Stout 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.86
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 34 3.15
Detwiler 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 4.20
Dugger 3 2-3 2 0 0 2 5 65 4.05
Sanmartin, W, 1-4 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 33 8.38

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-2, Dugger 1-0, Sanmartin 2-0. HBP_Hoffman (B.Reynolds), Stout (Farmer).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alex MacKay; Second, James Hoye; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_3:01. A_9,575 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|14 DigiMarCon Hawaii & Pacific 2022 -...
7|14 Executive Briefing Center Tour for the...
7|14 okta Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories