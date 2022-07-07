Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
1
5
1
2
12
Gamel rf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.260
B.Reynolds cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.257
Vogelbach dh
4
0
3
1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000_1
|5
|2
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|40x_5
|9
|1
a-pinch hit for Perez in the 7th.
E_D.Castillo (6), VanMeter (5), Naquin (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Vogelbach (9), Gamel (9), Moustakas (10). 3B_Drury (2). HR_Naquin (6), off Wilson. RBIs_Vogelbach (28), Naquin (23), India (10), Drury 2 (47). SB_Cruz (2). CS_Suwinski (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 3, Gamel); Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Naquin, Solano). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Cincinnati 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Pham, Moustakas. GIDP_Pham, Solano.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, VanMeter, Chavis; Cruz, Chavis); Cincinnati 1 (Papierski, Drury, Papierski).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, L, 1-5
|6
|2-3
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|94
|6.60
|Stratton
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|5.24
|Stout
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|3.15
|Detwiler
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.20
|Dugger
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|65
|4.05
|Sanmartin, W, 1-4
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|8.38
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-2, Dugger 1-0, Sanmartin 2-0. HBP_Hoffman (B.Reynolds), Stout (Farmer).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alex MacKay; Second, James Hoye; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_3:01. A_9,575 (42,319).
