Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 2 12 Gamel rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .260 B.Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Vogelbach dh 4 0 3 1 0 0 .242 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .241 Suwinski lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .215 Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .203 D.Castillo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .198 Delay c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .197 Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .154 a-Hayes ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 9 5 0 5 India dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .223 Drury 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .269 Pham lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .252 Naquin rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .255 Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Moustakas 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Solano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Senzel cf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .251 Papierski c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .143

Pittsburgh 001 000 000_1 5 2 Cincinnati 000 001 40x_5 9 1

a-pinch hit for Perez in the 7th.

E_D.Castillo (6), VanMeter (5), Naquin (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Vogelbach (9), Gamel (9), Moustakas (10). 3B_Drury (2). HR_Naquin (6), off Wilson. RBIs_Vogelbach (28), Naquin (23), India (10), Drury 2 (47). SB_Cruz (2). CS_Suwinski (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 3, Gamel); Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Naquin, Solano). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Cincinnati 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Pham, Moustakas. GIDP_Pham, Solano.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, VanMeter, Chavis; Cruz, Chavis); Cincinnati 1 (Papierski, Drury, Papierski).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wilson, L, 1-5 6 2-3 7 4 1 0 4 94 6.60 Stratton 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 5.24 Stout 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.86

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hoffman 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 34 3.15 Detwiler 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 4.20 Dugger 3 2-3 2 0 0 2 5 65 4.05 Sanmartin, W, 1-4 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 33 8.38

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-2, Dugger 1-0, Sanmartin 2-0. HBP_Hoffman (B.Reynolds), Stout (Farmer).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alex MacKay; Second, James Hoye; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_3:01. A_9,575 (42,319).

