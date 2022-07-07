Trending:
Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
July 7, 2022 5:20 pm
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
31
1
5
1

Totals
33
5
9
5

Gamel rf
4
1
1
0

India dh
4
1
2
1

B.Reynolds cf
3
0
0
0

Drury...

READ MORE

Pittsburgh Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 33 5 9 5
Gamel rf 4 1 1 0 India dh 4 1 2 1
B.Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 1 2 2
Vogelbach dh 4 0 3 1 Pham lf 4 0 1 1
Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 Naquin rf 4 1 2 1
Suwinski lf 3 0 0 0 Farmer ss 3 0 0 0
Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 Moustakas 1b 4 0 1 0
D.Castillo 3b 3 0 0 0 Solano 2b 4 0 0 0
Delay c 1 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 1 0 0
VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 Papierski c 3 1 1 0
Perez c 2 0 0 0
Hayes ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 001 000 000 1
Cincinnati 000 001 40x 5

E_D.Castillo (6), VanMeter (5), Naquin (1). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Vogelbach (9), Gamel (9), Moustakas (10). 3B_Drury (2). HR_Naquin (6). SB_Cruz (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Wilson L,1-5 6 2-3 7 4 1 0 4
Stratton 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Stout 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Hoffman 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Detwiler 1 2 1 1 0 1
Dugger 3 2-3 2 0 0 2 5
Sanmartin W,1-4 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

Detwiler pitched to 4 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Hoffman (B.Reynolds), Stout (Farmer).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alex MacKay; Second, James Hoye; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_3:01. A_9,575 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories