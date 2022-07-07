Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|India dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|B.Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Suwinski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Castillo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Delay c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Papierski c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hayes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|40x
|—
|5
E_D.Castillo (6), VanMeter (5), Naquin (1). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Vogelbach (9), Gamel (9), Moustakas (10). 3B_Drury (2). HR_Naquin (6). SB_Cruz (2).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wilson L,1-5
|6
|2-3
|7
|4
|1
|0
|4
|Stratton
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stout
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoffman
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Detwiler
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Dugger
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Sanmartin W,1-4
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Detwiler pitched to 4 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Hoffman (B.Reynolds), Stout (Farmer).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alex MacKay; Second, James Hoye; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_3:01. A_9,575 (42,319).
