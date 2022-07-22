Cincinnati takes home draw streak into matchup with Nashville

Nashville SC (8-7-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (7-8-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +139, Nashville SC +188, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Nashville after playing to a draw in three home games in a row. Cincinnati is 3-4-3 at home. Brandon Vazquez leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 10 goals. Cincinnati has... READ MORE

Nashville SC (8-7-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (7-8-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +139, Nashville SC +188, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Nashville after playing to a draw in three home games in a row.

Cincinnati is 3-4-3 at home. Brandon Vazquez leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 10 goals. Cincinnati has scored 32.

Nashville is 5-5-2 on the road. Nashville is 10th in the Western Conference drawing 94 corner kicks, averaging 4.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vazquez has scored 10 goals and added five assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has scored 12 goals with three assists for Nashville. C.J. Sapong has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 2-3-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Sergio Santos (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Luciano Acosta (injured), Junior Moreno (injured).

Nashville: Robert Castellanos (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

