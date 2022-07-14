Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Detroit Cleveland ab

Detroit Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 33 4 10 4 Greene cf 4 0 0 0 Kwan lf 5 1 1 0 V.Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 5 1 3 0 H.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 Naylor 1b 4 1 1 1 Haase c 4 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 3 1 2 2 Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 Jones rf 1 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Call ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 2 0 Straw cf 2 0 0 0

Detroit 000 000 000 — 0 Cleveland 012 000 01x — 4

DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 10. 2B_Kwan (12), Giménez (12), Rosario (15). HR_Naylor (12), Giménez (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Rodriguez L,0-3 5 2-3 7 3 3 4 4 Foley 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Alexander 1 2 1 1 1 1

Cleveland McKenzie W,7-6 8 5 0 0 0 12 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:37. A_14,327 (34,788).

