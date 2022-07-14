Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Detroit
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
0
5
0
Totals
33
4
10
4
Greene cf
4
0
0
0
Kwan lf
5
1
1
0
V.Reyes rf
4
0
1
0
Rosario...
READ MORE
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|V.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|H.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jones rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Call ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Cleveland
|012
|000
|01x
|—
|4
DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 10. 2B_Kwan (12), Giménez (12), Rosario (15). HR_Naylor (12), Giménez (10).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodriguez L,0-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Foley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie W,7-6
|8
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:37. A_14,327 (34,788).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.