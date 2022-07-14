Trending:
Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 10:02 pm
< a min read
      

Detroit

Cleveland

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
32
0
5
0

Totals
33
4
10
4

Greene cf
4
0
0
0

Kwan lf
5
1
1
0

V.Reyes rf
4
0
1
0

Rosario...

Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 33 4 10 4
Greene cf 4 0 0 0 Kwan lf 5 1 1 0
V.Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 5 1 3 0
H.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1
Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 Naylor 1b 4 1 1 1
Haase c 4 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 3 1 2 2
Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 Jones rf 1 0 0 0
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Call ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 2 0
Straw cf 2 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 000 0
Cleveland 012 000 01x 4

DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 10. 2B_Kwan (12), Giménez (12), Rosario (15). HR_Naylor (12), Giménez (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Rodriguez L,0-3 5 2-3 7 3 3 4 4
Foley 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Alexander 1 2 1 1 1 1
Cleveland
McKenzie W,7-6 8 5 0 0 0 12
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:37. A_14,327 (34,788).

Top Stories