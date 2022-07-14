Trending:
Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 10:02 pm
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 0 12
Greene cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .245
V.Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295
H.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290
Haase c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Schoop 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 10 4 5 5
Kwan lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .279
Rosario ss 5 1 3 0 0 2 .290
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .285
Naylor 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .273
F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Giménez 2b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .294
Jones rf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .333
a-Call ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hedges c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .164
Straw cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .210
Detroit 000 000 000_0 5 0
Cleveland 012 000 01x_4 10 0

a-grounded out for Jones in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 10. 2B_Kwan (12), Giménez (12), Rosario (15). HR_Naylor (12), off Rodriguez; Giménez (10), off Alexander. RBIs_Naylor (44), Ramírez (69), Giménez 2 (42).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Haase); Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Hedges 2, F.Reyes, Straw, Rosario). RISP_Detroit 0 for 1; Cleveland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Naylor. GIDP_Hedges.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, L, 0-3 5 2-3 7 3 3 4 4 94 10.04
Foley 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.34
Alexander 1 2 1 1 1 1 31 4.45
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie, W, 7-6 8 5 0 0 0 12 109 3.20
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 1.41

Inherited runners-scored_Foley 1-0. IBB_off Rodriguez (Jones).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:37. A_14,327 (34,788).

Top Stories