Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
0
5
0
0
12
Greene cf
4
0
0
0
0
4
.245
V.Reyes rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.295
H.Castro ss
4
0
1
0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|012
|000
|01x_4
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Jones in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 5, Cleveland 10. 2B_Kwan (12), Giménez (12), Rosario (15). HR_Naylor (12), off Rodriguez; Giménez (10), off Alexander. RBIs_Naylor (44), Ramírez (69), Giménez 2 (42).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Haase); Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Hedges 2, F.Reyes, Straw, Rosario). RISP_Detroit 0 for 1; Cleveland 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Naylor. GIDP_Hedges.
DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 0-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|94
|10.04
|Foley
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.34
|Alexander
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|4.45
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, W, 7-6
|8
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|12
|109
|3.20
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.41
Inherited runners-scored_Foley 1-0. IBB_off Rodriguez (Jones).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, John Libka; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:37. A_14,327 (34,788).
