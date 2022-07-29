Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
4
8
4
Totals
32
1
6
1
Kwan lf
5
2
3
0
Díaz 3b
4
1
1
0
Rosario ss
4
0
1
0
...
READ MORE
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Kwan lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Call rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|000
|120
|100
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Miller (22), Giménez (15). HR_Ramírez (21). SB_Kwan (8).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber W,5-6
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Stephan H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase S,22-24
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs L,3-3
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Garza Jr.
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bard
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:43. A_14,671 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.