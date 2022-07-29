Trending:
Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 10:09 pm
Cleveland

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
4
8
4

Totals
32
1
6
1

Kwan lf
5
2
3
0

Díaz 3b
4
1
1
0

Rosario ss
4
0
1
0

Cleveland 000 120 100 4
Tampa Bay 100 000 000 1

DP_Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Miller (22), Giménez (15). HR_Ramírez (21). SB_Kwan (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber W,5-6 7 5 1 1 2 8
Stephan H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Clase S,22-24 1 1 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Springs L,3-3 5 6 3 3 1 5
Garza Jr. 2 2 1 1 1 2
Bard 2 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:43. A_14,671 (25,000).

