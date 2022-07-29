Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland Tampa Bay ab

Cleveland Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 32 1 6 1 Kwan lf 5 2 3 0 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 4 1 2 3 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 Miller 1b 4 1 1 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 1 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0 Call rf 0 0 0 0 J.Lowe rf 3 0 2 0 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 1 Bethancourt c 4 0 0 0 Clement 3b 4 0 0 0 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Chang ss 3 0 2 0 Straw cf 4 0 0 0

Cleveland 000 120 100 — 4 Tampa Bay 100 000 000 — 1

DP_Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Miller (22), Giménez (15). HR_Ramírez (21). SB_Kwan (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Bieber W,5-6 7 5 1 1 2 8 Stephan H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Clase S,22-24 1 1 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay Springs L,3-3 5 6 3 3 1 5 Garza Jr. 2 2 1 1 1 2 Bard 2 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:43. A_14,671 (25,000).

