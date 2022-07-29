Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
4
8
4
3
8
Kwan lf
5
2
3
0
0
0
.298
Rosario ss
4
0
1
0
1
1
.293
Ramírez dh
4
1
2
3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|11
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|B.Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Chang ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Cleveland
|000
|120
|100_4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000_1
|6
|0
LOB_Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Miller (22), Giménez (15). HR_Ramírez (21), off Springs. RBIs_Giménez (46), Ramírez 3 (83), Choi (44). SB_Kwan (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Hedges 2, Miller 2, Reyes); Tampa Bay 4 (Díaz 2, Bethancourt 2). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Ramírez, Reyes, Giménez, Clement. GIDP_Bethancourt.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Clement, Giménez, Miller).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 5-6
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|97
|3.41
|Stephan, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.58
|Clase, S, 22-24
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.28
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, L, 3-3
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|92
|2.70
|Garza Jr.
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|38
|3.55
|Bard
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|1.93
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:43. A_14,671 (25,000).
