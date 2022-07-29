Trending:
Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 10:09 pm
< a min read
      

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
4
8
4
3
8

Kwan lf
5
2
3
0
0
0
.298

Rosario ss
4
0
1
0
1
1
.293

Ramírez dh
4
1
2
3

Cleveland 000 120 100_4 8 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 000_1 6 0

LOB_Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Miller (22), Giménez (15). HR_Ramírez (21), off Springs. RBIs_Giménez (46), Ramírez 3 (83), Choi (44). SB_Kwan (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Hedges 2, Miller 2, Reyes); Tampa Bay 4 (Díaz 2, Bethancourt 2). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Ramírez, Reyes, Giménez, Clement. GIDP_Bethancourt.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Clement, Giménez, Miller).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 5-6 7 5 1 1 2 8 97 3.41
Stephan, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.58
Clase, S, 22-24 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.28
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs, L, 3-3 5 6 3 3 1 5 92 2.70
Garza Jr. 2 2 1 1 1 2 38 3.55
Bard 2 0 0 0 1 1 32 1.93

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:43. A_14,671 (25,000).

