Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 4 3 8 Kwan lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .298 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .293 Ramírez dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .287 Miller 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .246 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Call rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .111 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .296 Clement 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .172 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 2 11 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .294 B.Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255 Choi 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .265 Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 J.Lowe rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .213 Bethancourt c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Chang ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .198

Cleveland 000 120 100_4 8 0 Tampa Bay 100 000 000_1 6 0

LOB_Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Miller (22), Giménez (15). HR_Ramírez (21), off Springs. RBIs_Giménez (46), Ramírez 3 (83), Choi (44). SB_Kwan (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Hedges 2, Miller 2, Reyes); Tampa Bay 4 (Díaz 2, Bethancourt 2). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Ramírez, Reyes, Giménez, Clement. GIDP_Bethancourt.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Clement, Giménez, Miller).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 5-6 7 5 1 1 2 8 97 3.41 Stephan, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.58 Clase, S, 22-24 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.28

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs, L, 3-3 5 6 3 3 1 5 92 2.70 Garza Jr. 2 2 1 1 1 2 38 3.55 Bard 2 0 0 0 1 1 32 1.93

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:43. A_14,671 (25,000).

