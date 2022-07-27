Cleveland 7, Boston 6

Cleveland
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
40
7
12
7
Totals
34
6
9
5
Kwan lf
5
0
1
1
Duran cf
3
0
0
0
Rosario ss
5
0
2
1
Refsnyder...
READ MORE
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|7
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Refsnyder ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jones rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|
|Cordero 1b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|2
|2
|5
|
|Giménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brdley Jr. rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|030
|200
|011
|—
|7
|Boston
|020
|202
|000
|—
|6
E_Kwan (4), Rosario (9), Cordero 3 (10). LOB_Cleveland 8, Boston 4. 2B_Reyes (9), Straw 2 (17), Jones 2 (5), Kwan (15), Cordero (15), Bogaerts (27). HR_Naylor (14), Dalbec 2 (10). SF_Dalbec (3). S_Hedges (5).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|2
|4
|Hentges
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De Los Santos W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase S,21-23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eovaldi
|6
|
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|Schreiber BS,3-5
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Houck L,5-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
WP_Quantrill.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:02. A_32,919 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.