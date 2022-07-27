Trending:
Cleveland 7, Boston 6

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 10:34 pm
Cleveland

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
40
7
12
7

Totals
34
6
9
5

Kwan lf
5
0
1
1

Duran cf
3
0
0
0

Rosario ss
5
0
2
1

Refsnyder...

Cleveland Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 7 12 7 Totals 34 6 9 5
Kwan lf 5 0 1 1 Duran cf 3 0 0 0
Rosario ss 5 0 2 1 Refsnyder ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 5 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0
Naylor 1b 5 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0
Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0
Miller 2b 5 1 1 0 Vázquez c 4 1 2 0
Jones rf 4 3 3 1 Cordero 1b 3 3 1 0
Hedges c 2 1 0 1 Dalbec 3b 3 2 2 5
Giménez ph 1 0 0 0 Brdley Jr. rf-cf 4 0 1 0
Maile c 0 0 0 0 Sánchez 2b 4 0 0 0
Straw cf 4 0 2 2
Cleveland 030 200 011 7
Boston 020 202 000 6

E_Kwan (4), Rosario (9), Cordero 3 (10). LOB_Cleveland 8, Boston 4. 2B_Reyes (9), Straw 2 (17), Jones 2 (5), Kwan (15), Cordero (15), Bogaerts (27). HR_Naylor (14), Dalbec 2 (10). SF_Dalbec (3). S_Hedges (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Quantrill 5 1-3 8 6 5 2 4
Hentges 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
De Los Santos W,2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Clase S,21-23 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Eovaldi 6 9 5 3 0 1
Schreiber BS,3-5 2 2 1 1 1 1
Houck L,5-4 1 1 1 1 0 0

WP_Quantrill.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:02. A_32,919 (37,755).

