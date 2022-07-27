Cleveland 7, Boston 6

Cleveland Boston ab

Cleveland Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 7 12 7 Totals 34 6 9 5 Kwan lf 5 0 1 1 Duran cf 3 0 0 0 Rosario ss 5 0 2 1 Refsnyder ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 5 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 Naylor 1b 5 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Miller 2b 5 1 1 0 Vázquez c 4 1 2 0 Jones rf 4 3 3 1 Cordero 1b 3 3 1 0 Hedges c 2 1 0 1 Dalbec 3b 3 2 2 5 Giménez ph 1 0 0 0 Brdley Jr. rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Maile c 0 0 0 0 Sánchez 2b 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 2 2

Cleveland 030 200 011 — 7 Boston 020 202 000 — 6

E_Kwan (4), Rosario (9), Cordero 3 (10). LOB_Cleveland 8, Boston 4. 2B_Reyes (9), Straw 2 (17), Jones 2 (5), Kwan (15), Cordero (15), Bogaerts (27). HR_Naylor (14), Dalbec 2 (10). SF_Dalbec (3). S_Hedges (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Quantrill 5 1-3 8 6 5 2 4 Hentges 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 De Los Santos W,2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Clase S,21-23 1 0 0 0 0 1

Boston Eovaldi 6 9 5 3 0 1 Schreiber BS,3-5 2 2 1 1 1 1 Houck L,5-4 1 1 1 1 0 0

WP_Quantrill.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:02. A_32,919 (37,755).

