Cleveland 7, Boston 6

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
40
7
12
7
1
2
Kwan lf
5
0
1
1
0
0
.294
Rosario ss
5
0
2
1
0
0
.296
Ramírez 3b
5
0
0
0
|Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Miller 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Jones rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.175
|b-Giménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|2
|6
|
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|a-Refsnyder ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Cordero 1b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.206
|Bradley Jr. rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Cleveland
|030
|200
|011_7
|12
|2
|Boston
|020
|202
|000_6
|9
|3
a-grounded out for Duran in the 7th. b-flied out for Hedges in the 8th.
E_Kwan (4), Rosario (9), Cordero 3 (10). LOB_Cleveland 8, Boston 4. 2B_Reyes (9), Straw 2 (17), Jones 2 (5), Kwan (15), Cordero (15), Bogaerts (27). HR_Naylor (14), off Houck; Dalbec 2 (10), off Quantrill. RBIs_Jones (13), Hedges (18), Straw 2 (17), Kwan (28), Rosario (35), Naylor (53), Dalbec 5 (28). CS_Bradley Jr. (3). SF_Dalbec. S_Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Hedges, Naylor, Rosario 2); Boston 3 (Martinez 3). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 16; Boston 0 for 2.
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|5
|1-3
|8
|6
|5
|2
|4
|95
|3.97
|Hentges
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.82
|De Los Santos, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.87
|Clase, S, 21-23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.31
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|6
|
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|95
|4.32
|Schreiber, BS, 3-5
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|1.66
|Houck, L, 5-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.30
WP_Quantrill.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:02. A_32,919 (37,755).
