Cleveland 7, Boston 6

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 7 12 7 1 2 Kwan lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .294 Rosario ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .296 Ramírez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Naylor 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .279 Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .220 Miller 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .246 Jones rf 4 3 3 1 0 0 .306 Hedges c 2 1 0 1 0 0 .175 b-Giménez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Straw cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .219

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 9 5 2 6 Duran cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244 a-Refsnyder ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .312 Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .265 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .317 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Vázquez c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .281 Cordero 1b 3 3 1 0 1 0 .220 Dalbec 3b 3 2 2 5 0 1 .206 Bradley Jr. rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .211 Sánchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111

Cleveland 030 200 011_7 12 2 Boston 020 202 000_6 9 3

a-grounded out for Duran in the 7th. b-flied out for Hedges in the 8th.

E_Kwan (4), Rosario (9), Cordero 3 (10). LOB_Cleveland 8, Boston 4. 2B_Reyes (9), Straw 2 (17), Jones 2 (5), Kwan (15), Cordero (15), Bogaerts (27). HR_Naylor (14), off Houck; Dalbec 2 (10), off Quantrill. RBIs_Jones (13), Hedges (18), Straw 2 (17), Kwan (28), Rosario (35), Naylor (53), Dalbec 5 (28). CS_Bradley Jr. (3). SF_Dalbec. S_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Hedges, Naylor, Rosario 2); Boston 3 (Martinez 3). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 16; Boston 0 for 2.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill 5 1-3 8 6 5 2 4 95 3.97 Hentges 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.82 De Los Santos, W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.87 Clase, S, 21-23 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.31

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi 6 9 5 3 0 1 95 4.32 Schreiber, BS, 3-5 2 2 1 1 1 1 36 1.66 Houck, L, 5-4 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.30

WP_Quantrill.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:02. A_32,919 (37,755).

