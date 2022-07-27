Trending:
Cleveland 7, Boston 6

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 10:34 pm
< a min read
      

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 7 12 7 1 2
Kwan lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .294
Rosario ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .296
Ramírez 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Naylor 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .279
Reyes dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .220
Miller 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .246
Jones rf 4 3 3 1 0 0 .306
Hedges c 2 1 0 1 0 0 .175
b-Giménez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Straw cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .219
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 9 5 2 6
Duran cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244
a-Refsnyder ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .312
Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .265
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .317
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Vázquez c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .281
Cordero 1b 3 3 1 0 1 0 .220
Dalbec 3b 3 2 2 5 0 1 .206
Bradley Jr. rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .211
Sánchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Cleveland 030 200 011_7 12 2
Boston 020 202 000_6 9 3

a-grounded out for Duran in the 7th. b-flied out for Hedges in the 8th.

E_Kwan (4), Rosario (9), Cordero 3 (10). LOB_Cleveland 8, Boston 4. 2B_Reyes (9), Straw 2 (17), Jones 2 (5), Kwan (15), Cordero (15), Bogaerts (27). HR_Naylor (14), off Houck; Dalbec 2 (10), off Quantrill. RBIs_Jones (13), Hedges (18), Straw 2 (17), Kwan (28), Rosario (35), Naylor (53), Dalbec 5 (28). CS_Bradley Jr. (3). SF_Dalbec. S_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Hedges, Naylor, Rosario 2); Boston 3 (Martinez 3). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 16; Boston 0 for 2.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill 5 1-3 8 6 5 2 4 95 3.97
Hentges 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.82
De Los Santos, W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.87
Clase, S, 21-23 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.31
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 6 9 5 3 0 1 95 4.32
Schreiber, BS, 3-5 2 2 1 1 1 1 36 1.66
Houck, L, 5-4 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.30

WP_Quantrill.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:02. A_32,919 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories