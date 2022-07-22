Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
41
8
15
8
Totals
33
2
7
2
Kwan lf
5
2
3
0
Anderson ss
4
1
2
0
Rosario ss
3
1
2
1
Sheets
E_Engel (1), Anderson (12). DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Cleveland 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Ramírez (31), Naylor (14), Rosario (17), Abreu (25). HR_Giménez (11). SB_Kwan (6), Anderson (12). SF_Miller (9).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill W,7-5
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Sandlin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Karinchak
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito L,6-6
|3
|
|9
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Lambert
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Foster
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Banks
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Quantrill 2 (Abreu,Jiménez). WP_Quantrill, Karinchak, Lambert.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:20. A_31,379 (40,615).
