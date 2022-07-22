Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 11:46 pm
< a min read
      

Cleveland

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
41
8
15
8

Totals
33
2
7
2

Kwan lf
5
2
3
0

Anderson ss
4
1
2
0

Rosario ss
3
1
2
1

Sheets...

READ MORE

Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 8 15 8 Totals 33 2 7 2
Kwan lf 5 2 3 0 Anderson ss 4 1 2 0
Rosario ss 3 1 2 1 Sheets ph 1 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 5 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0
Naylor dh 5 1 2 3 Vaughn rf 4 0 1 0
Miller 1b 4 0 1 1 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1
Giménez 2b 5 1 2 2 Grandal c 4 0 0 1
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Jiménez dh 3 0 1 0
Call ph-rf 2 0 1 0 Pollock lf 4 0 1 0
Maile c 5 1 2 0 Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0
Straw cf 4 1 1 0 Engel cf 4 0 0 0
Cleveland 420 002 000 8
Chicago 002 000 000 2

E_Engel (1), Anderson (12). DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Cleveland 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Ramírez (31), Naylor (14), Rosario (17), Abreu (25). HR_Giménez (11). SB_Kwan (6), Anderson (12). SF_Miller (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Quantrill W,7-5 5 6 2 2 1 4
Sandlin 1 0 0 0 1 1
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1
Karinchak 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Giolito L,6-6 3 9 6 6 0 2
Lambert 2 1 0 0 1 0
Foster 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Banks 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Quantrill 2 (Abreu,Jiménez). WP_Quantrill, Karinchak, Lambert.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:20. A_31,379 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - OPM -...
7|29 Public and Private Working Together to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories