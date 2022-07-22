Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland Chicago ab

Cleveland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 8 15 8 Totals 33 2 7 2 Kwan lf 5 2 3 0 Anderson ss 4 1 2 0 Rosario ss 3 1 2 1 Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 5 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 Naylor dh 5 1 2 3 Vaughn rf 4 0 1 0 Miller 1b 4 0 1 1 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 Giménez 2b 5 1 2 2 Grandal c 4 0 0 1 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Jiménez dh 3 0 1 0 Call ph-rf 2 0 1 0 Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 Maile c 5 1 2 0 Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 Straw cf 4 1 1 0 Engel cf 4 0 0 0

Cleveland 420 002 000 — 8 Chicago 002 000 000 — 2

E_Engel (1), Anderson (12). DP_Cleveland 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Cleveland 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Ramírez (31), Naylor (14), Rosario (17), Abreu (25). HR_Giménez (11). SB_Kwan (6), Anderson (12). SF_Miller (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Quantrill W,7-5 5 6 2 2 1 4 Sandlin 1 0 0 0 1 1 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 Karinchak 1 1 0 0 0 2

Chicago Giolito L,6-6 3 9 6 6 0 2 Lambert 2 1 0 0 1 0 Foster 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 Banks 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Quantrill 2 (Abreu,Jiménez). WP_Quantrill, Karinchak, Lambert.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:20. A_31,379 (40,615).

