Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 11:46 pm
1 min read
      

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
41
8
15
8
2
5

Kwan lf
5
2
3
0
0
1
.285

Rosario ss
3
1
2
1
2
1
.294

Ramírez 3b
5
1
1
1

READ MORE

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 8 15 8 2 5
Kwan lf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .285
Rosario ss 3 1 2 1 2 1 .294
Ramírez 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .287
Naylor dh 5 1 2 3 0 0 .276
Miller 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .251
Giménez 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .298
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300
a-Call ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .125
Maile c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .194
Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .212
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 2 9
Anderson ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .313
b-Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .210
Vaughn rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300
Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .305
Grandal c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .181
Jiménez dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .203
Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .233
Engel cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Cleveland 420 002 000_8 15 0
Chicago 002 000 000_2 7 2

a-singled for Jones in the 7th. b-popped out for Anderson in the 9th.

E_Engel (1), Anderson (12). LOB_Cleveland 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Ramírez (31), Naylor (14), Rosario (17), Abreu (25). HR_Giménez (11), off Giolito. RBIs_Naylor 3 (50), Miller (38), Giménez 2 (45), Rosario (30), Ramírez (76), Abreu (47), Grandal (16). SB_Kwan (6), Anderson (12). SF_Miller.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Miller 3, Straw, Naylor 2); Chicago 5 (Engel, Grandal, Moncada, Pollock, Sheets). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 14; Chicago 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ramírez, Harrison, Grandal. GIDP_Harrison.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill, W, 7-5 5 6 2 2 1 4 97 3.75
Sandlin 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 2.92
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.00
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.01
Karinchak 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.86
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, L, 6-6 3 9 6 6 0 2 64 5.12
Lambert 2 1 0 0 1 0 30 2.42
Foster 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 10 5.11
Banks 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 25 2.95
Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.52
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 7.13

Inherited runners-scored_Banks 2-2. HBP_Quantrill 2 (Abreu,Jiménez). WP_Quantrill, Karinchak, Lambert.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:20. A_31,379 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - OPM -...
7|29 Public and Private Working Together to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories