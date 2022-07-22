Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
41
8
15
8
2
5
Kwan lf
5
2
3
0
0
1
.285
Rosario ss
3
1
2
1
2
1
.294
Ramírez 3b
5
1
1
1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|2
|9
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|b-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.181
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Cleveland
|420
|002
|000_8
|15
|0
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000_2
|7
|2
a-singled for Jones in the 7th. b-popped out for Anderson in the 9th.
E_Engel (1), Anderson (12). LOB_Cleveland 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Ramírez (31), Naylor (14), Rosario (17), Abreu (25). HR_Giménez (11), off Giolito. RBIs_Naylor 3 (50), Miller (38), Giménez 2 (45), Rosario (30), Ramírez (76), Abreu (47), Grandal (16). SB_Kwan (6), Anderson (12). SF_Miller.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Miller 3, Straw, Naylor 2); Chicago 5 (Engel, Grandal, Moncada, Pollock, Sheets). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 14; Chicago 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ramírez, Harrison, Grandal. GIDP_Harrison.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 7-5
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|97
|3.75
|Sandlin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.92
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.01
|Karinchak
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.86
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 6-6
|3
|
|9
|6
|6
|0
|2
|64
|5.12
|Lambert
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|2.42
|Foster
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|5.11
|Banks
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|2.95
|Ruiz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.52
|Kelly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|7.13
Inherited runners-scored_Banks 2-2. HBP_Quantrill 2 (Abreu,Jiménez). WP_Quantrill, Karinchak, Lambert.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:20. A_31,379 (40,615).
