Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 8 15 8 2 5 Kwan lf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .285 Rosario ss 3 1 2 1 2 1 .294 Ramírez 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .287 Naylor dh 5 1 2 3 0 0 .276 Miller 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .251 Giménez 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .298 Jones rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300 a-Call ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .125 Maile c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .194 Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .212

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 2 9 Anderson ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .313 b-Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .210 Vaughn rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .305 Grandal c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .181 Jiménez dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .203 Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .233 Engel cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250

Cleveland 420 002 000_8 15 0 Chicago 002 000 000_2 7 2

a-singled for Jones in the 7th. b-popped out for Anderson in the 9th.

E_Engel (1), Anderson (12). LOB_Cleveland 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Ramírez (31), Naylor (14), Rosario (17), Abreu (25). HR_Giménez (11), off Giolito. RBIs_Naylor 3 (50), Miller (38), Giménez 2 (45), Rosario (30), Ramírez (76), Abreu (47), Grandal (16). SB_Kwan (6), Anderson (12). SF_Miller.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Miller 3, Straw, Naylor 2); Chicago 5 (Engel, Grandal, Moncada, Pollock, Sheets). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 14; Chicago 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ramírez, Harrison, Grandal. GIDP_Harrison.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, W, 7-5 5 6 2 2 1 4 97 3.75 Sandlin 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 2.92 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.00 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.01 Karinchak 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.86

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, L, 6-6 3 9 6 6 0 2 64 5.12 Lambert 2 1 0 0 1 0 30 2.42 Foster 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 10 5.11 Banks 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 25 2.95 Ruiz 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.52 Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 7.13

Inherited runners-scored_Banks 2-2. HBP_Quantrill 2 (Abreu,Jiménez). WP_Quantrill, Karinchak, Lambert.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:20. A_31,379 (40,615).

