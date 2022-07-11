Trending:
Sports News

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 10:14 pm
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 34 8 12 8
Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 Kwan lf 4 0 2 0
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 3 Rosario ss 5 1 2 0
Robert cf 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 Naylor 1b 4 1 1 0
Sheets rf 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 2 3 1
Jiménez dh 3 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 2 2 0 0
Pollock lf 4 0 2 1 Jones rf 3 2 2 4
García 2b 3 1 2 0 Call ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Zavala c 3 0 0 0 Maile c 3 0 0 0
Straw cf 4 0 2 3
Chicago 003 100 000 4
Cleveland 500 030 00x 8

E_García (6). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Chicago 3, Cleveland 7. 2B_Pollock (13), Jones (2). HR_Moncada (4). SB_Anderson (11), Reyes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lynn L,1-2 4 9 8 8 2 3
Foster 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2
Banks 2 1 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Quantrill W,5-5 6 8 4 4 1 3
Stephan H,4 2 0 0 0 0 2
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1

Lynn pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Quantrill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Lynn 2 (Kwan,Giménez), Banks (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:51. A_13,655 (34,788).

Top Stories