Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Cleveland ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

33

4

8

4 Totals

34

8

12

8 Anderson ss

4

1

1

0 Kwan lf

4

0

2

0 Moncada 3b

4

1

1

3 Rosario... READ MORE

Chicago Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 34 8 12 8 Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 Kwan lf 4 0 2 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 3 Rosario ss 5 1 2 0 Robert cf 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 Naylor 1b 4 1 1 0 Sheets rf 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 2 3 1 Jiménez dh 3 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 2 2 0 0 Pollock lf 4 0 2 1 Jones rf 3 2 2 4 García 2b 3 1 2 0 Call ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Zavala c 3 0 0 0 Maile c 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 2 3

Chicago 003 100 000 — 4 Cleveland 500 030 00x — 8

E_García (6). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Chicago 3, Cleveland 7. 2B_Pollock (13), Jones (2). HR_Moncada (4). SB_Anderson (11), Reyes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Lynn L,1-2 4 9 8 8 2 3 Foster 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2 Banks 2 1 0 0 0 0

Cleveland Quantrill W,5-5 6 8 4 4 1 3 Stephan H,4 2 0 0 0 0 2 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1

Lynn pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Quantrill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Lynn 2 (Kwan,Giménez), Banks (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:51. A_13,655 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.