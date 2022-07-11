Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
4
8
4
Totals
34
8
12
8
Anderson ss
4
1
1
0
Kwan lf
4
0
2
0
Moncada 3b
4
1
1
3
Rosario...
|Chicago
|003
|100
|000
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|500
|030
|00x
|—
|8
E_García (6). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Chicago 3, Cleveland 7. 2B_Pollock (13), Jones (2). HR_Moncada (4). SB_Anderson (11), Reyes (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn L,1-2
|4
|
|9
|8
|8
|2
|3
|Foster
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Banks
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill W,5-5
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Stephan H,4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Lynn pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Quantrill pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Lynn 2 (Kwan,Giménez), Banks (Ramírez).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:51. A_13,655 (34,788).
