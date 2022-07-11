Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
4
8
4
1
6
Anderson ss
4
1
1
0
0
0
.317
Moncada 3b
4
1
1
3
0
1
.191
Robert cf
4
0
0
0
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|2
|6
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Reyes dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Giménez 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Jones rf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.538
|a-Call ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.211
|Chicago
|003
|100
|000_4
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|500
|030
|00x_8
|12
|0
a-lined out for Jones in the 7th.
E_García (6). LOB_Chicago 3, Cleveland 7. 2B_Pollock (13), Jones (2). HR_Moncada (4), off Quantrill. RBIs_Moncada 3 (21), Pollock (26), Reyes (26), Jones 4 (8), Straw 3 (13). SB_Anderson (11), Reyes (1). CS_Ramírez (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Zavala); Cleveland 5 (Giménez, Naylor, Rosario 3). RISP_Chicago 3 for 7; Cleveland 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_Kwan. GIDP_Anderson, Sheets, Rosario.
DP_Chicago 1 (García, Anderson, Abreu); Cleveland 2 (Naylor, Ramírez, Naylor; Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 1-2
|4
|
|9
|8
|8
|2
|3
|100
|6.97
|Foster
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.89
|Kelly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|9.22
|Banks
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.19
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 5-5
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|93
|3.99
|Stephan, H, 4
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.00
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.49
Inherited runners-scored_Foster 1-1, Stephan 2-0. HBP_Lynn 2 (Kwan,Giménez), Banks (Ramírez).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:51. A_13,655 (34,788).
