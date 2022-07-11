Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 1 6 Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .317 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .191 Robert cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .295 Sheets rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Jiménez dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .218 Pollock lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .247 García 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .212 Zavala c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .323

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 12 8 2 6 Kwan lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .278 Rosario ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .278 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Naylor 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Reyes dh 4 2 3 1 0 1 .222 Giménez 2b 2 2 0 0 1 1 .297 Jones rf 3 2 2 4 0 1 .538 a-Call ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Maile c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .181 Straw cf 4 0 2 3 0 0 .211

Chicago 003 100 000_4 8 1 Cleveland 500 030 00x_8 12 0

a-lined out for Jones in the 7th.

E_García (6). LOB_Chicago 3, Cleveland 7. 2B_Pollock (13), Jones (2). HR_Moncada (4), off Quantrill. RBIs_Moncada 3 (21), Pollock (26), Reyes (26), Jones 4 (8), Straw 3 (13). SB_Anderson (11), Reyes (1). CS_Ramírez (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Zavala); Cleveland 5 (Giménez, Naylor, Rosario 3). RISP_Chicago 3 for 7; Cleveland 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Kwan. GIDP_Anderson, Sheets, Rosario.

DP_Chicago 1 (García, Anderson, Abreu); Cleveland 2 (Naylor, Ramírez, Naylor; Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, L, 1-2 4 9 8 8 2 3 100 6.97 Foster 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.89 Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 9.22 Banks 2 1 0 0 0 0 20 3.19

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, W, 5-5 6 8 4 4 1 3 93 3.99 Stephan, H, 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.00 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.49

Inherited runners-scored_Foster 1-1, Stephan 2-0. HBP_Lynn 2 (Kwan,Giménez), Banks (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:51. A_13,655 (34,788).

