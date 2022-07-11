Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 10:14 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
4
8
4
1
6

Anderson ss
4
1
1
0
0
0
.317

Moncada 3b
4
1
1
3
0
1
.191

Robert cf
4
0
0
0

READ MORE

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 1 6
Anderson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .317
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .191
Robert cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .295
Sheets rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Jiménez dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .218
Pollock lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .247
García 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .212
Zavala c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .323
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 12 8 2 6
Kwan lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .278
Rosario ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .278
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Naylor 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279
Reyes dh 4 2 3 1 0 1 .222
Giménez 2b 2 2 0 0 1 1 .297
Jones rf 3 2 2 4 0 1 .538
a-Call ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Maile c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .181
Straw cf 4 0 2 3 0 0 .211
Chicago 003 100 000_4 8 1
Cleveland 500 030 00x_8 12 0

a-lined out for Jones in the 7th.

E_García (6). LOB_Chicago 3, Cleveland 7. 2B_Pollock (13), Jones (2). HR_Moncada (4), off Quantrill. RBIs_Moncada 3 (21), Pollock (26), Reyes (26), Jones 4 (8), Straw 3 (13). SB_Anderson (11), Reyes (1). CS_Ramírez (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Zavala); Cleveland 5 (Giménez, Naylor, Rosario 3). RISP_Chicago 3 for 7; Cleveland 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_Kwan. GIDP_Anderson, Sheets, Rosario.

DP_Chicago 1 (García, Anderson, Abreu); Cleveland 2 (Naylor, Ramírez, Naylor; Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, L, 1-2 4 9 8 8 2 3 100 6.97
Foster 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.89
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 9.22
Banks 2 1 0 0 0 0 20 3.19
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill, W, 5-5 6 8 4 4 1 3 93 3.99
Stephan, H, 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.00
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.49

Inherited runners-scored_Foster 1-1, Stephan 2-0. HBP_Lynn 2 (Kwan,Giménez), Banks (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:51. A_13,655 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|18 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
7|18 CCSK Plus Training | Certificate of...
7|18 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories