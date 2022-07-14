Colorado 10, San Diego 6

San Diego Colorado ab

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 11 6 Totals 41 10 18 9 Grisham cf 4 1 0 0 Joe 1b-lf 4 1 1 1 Cronenworth 2b 3 3 2 2 Iglesias ss 5 1 3 6 Machado dh 4 2 1 0 Blackmon dh 5 0 2 0 Mazara rf 3 0 2 1 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 2 McMahon 3b 4 1 2 0 Kim 3b 4 0 1 1 Grichuk rf 5 0 2 0 Abrams ss 5 0 1 0 Díaz c 5 1 2 0 Nola c 4 0 1 0 Hilliard lf-cf 5 3 3 1 Ruiz lf 4 0 1 0 Hampson cf 3 2 1 0 Cron ph-1b 1 1 1 0

San Diego 100 023 000 — 6 Colorado 000 033 31x — 10

E_Hosmer (4). DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 2. LOB_San Diego 10, Colorado 10. 2B_Cronenworth (22), Grichuk (12), Joe (16), Díaz 2 (9). 3B_Ruiz (1). HR_Cronenworth (9), Iglesias (3). SB_Hilliard (3). SF_Rodgers (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Musgrove 5 9 5 5 0 4 Crismatt BS,0-3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Hill 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Scott L,0-1 1 4 3 3 1 1 Morejon 1 2 1 1 0 1

Colorado Kuhl 4 2-3 7 3 3 4 2 Chacín 1 1 2 2 2 0 Bird 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Stephenson W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Gilbreath H,5 1 0 0 0 1 1 Bard 1 0 0 0 0 0

Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Chacín pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Musgrove (McMahon). WP_Musgrove.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:40. A_25,725 (50,445).

