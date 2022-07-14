Colorado 10, San Diego 6

San Diego
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
6
11
6
Totals
41
10
18
9
Grisham cf
4
1
0
0
Joe 1b-lf
4
1
1
1
Cronenworth 2b
3
3
2
2
|San Diego
|100
|023
|000
|—
|6
|Colorado
|000
|033
|31x
|—
|10
E_Hosmer (4). DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 2. LOB_San Diego 10, Colorado 10. 2B_Cronenworth (22), Grichuk (12), Joe (16), Díaz 2 (9). 3B_Ruiz (1). HR_Cronenworth (9), Iglesias (3). SB_Hilliard (3). SF_Rodgers (3).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Crismatt BS,0-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hill
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott L,0-1
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Morejon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Chacín
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Bird
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Stephenson W,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gilbreath H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Musgrove pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Chacín pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Musgrove (McMahon). WP_Musgrove.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:40. A_25,725 (50,445).
