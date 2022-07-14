Colorado 10, San Diego 6

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
6
11
6
8
5
Grisham cf
4
1
0
0
1
1
.190
Cronenworth 2b
3
3
2
2
2
0
.242
Machado dh
4
2
1
...
|San Diego
|100
|023
|000_6
|11
|1
|Colorado
|000
|033
|31x_10
|18
|0
a-singled for Hampson in the 7th.
E_Hosmer (4). LOB_San Diego 10, Colorado 10. 2B_Cronenworth (22), Grichuk (12), Joe (16), Díaz 2 (9). 3B_Ruiz (1). HR_Cronenworth (9), off Kuhl; Iglesias (3), off Crismatt. RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (47), Hosmer 2 (35), Kim (29), Mazara (17), Joe (22), Iglesias 6 (31), Rodgers (43), Hilliard (13). SB_Hilliard (3). SF_Rodgers.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Grisham, Abrams 2, Kim 2); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Hilliard, Rodgers, Díaz, Grichuk). RISP_San Diego 2 for 6; Colorado 6 for 16.
Runners moved up_Díaz 2, Iglesias. GIDP_Abrams, Machado, Díaz.
DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Abrams, Hosmer); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Joe; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|4
|88
|2.42
|Crismatt, BS, 0-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.16
|Hill
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.50
|Scott, L, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|8.44
|Morejon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.76
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|2
|95
|4.11
|Chacín
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|23
|7.59
|Bird
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|4.63
|Stephenson, W, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.65
|Gilbreath, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.58
|Bard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Crismatt 2-2, Chacín 3-1, Bird 1-1. HBP_Musgrove (McMahon). WP_Musgrove.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:40. A_25,725 (50,445).
