Colorado 10, San Diego 6

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 11 6 8 5 Grisham cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .190 Cronenworth 2b 3 3 2 2 2 0 .242 Machado dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .304 Mazara rf 3 0 2 1 2 1 .327 Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 2 1 0 .276 Kim 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .239 Abrams ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Nola c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Ruiz lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .375

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 10 18 9 1 7 Joe 1b-lf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .265 Iglesias ss 5 1 3 6 0 0 .305 Blackmon dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .273 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .254 McMahon 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .240 Grichuk rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .244 Díaz c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .219 Hilliard lf-cf 5 3 3 1 0 1 .183 Hampson cf 3 2 1 0 0 1 .234 a-Cron ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .294

San Diego 100 023 000_6 11 1 Colorado 000 033 31x_10 18 0

a-singled for Hampson in the 7th.

E_Hosmer (4). LOB_San Diego 10, Colorado 10. 2B_Cronenworth (22), Grichuk (12), Joe (16), Díaz 2 (9). 3B_Ruiz (1). HR_Cronenworth (9), off Kuhl; Iglesias (3), off Crismatt. RBIs_Cronenworth 2 (47), Hosmer 2 (35), Kim (29), Mazara (17), Joe (22), Iglesias 6 (31), Rodgers (43), Hilliard (13). SB_Hilliard (3). SF_Rodgers.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Grisham, Abrams 2, Kim 2); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Hilliard, Rodgers, Díaz, Grichuk). RISP_San Diego 2 for 6; Colorado 6 for 16.

Runners moved up_Díaz 2, Iglesias. GIDP_Abrams, Machado, Díaz.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Abrams, Hosmer); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Joe; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove 5 9 5 5 0 4 88 2.42 Crismatt, BS, 0-3 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 2.16 Hill 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 11 4.50 Scott, L, 0-1 1 4 3 3 1 1 29 8.44 Morejon 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 4.76

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl 4 2-3 7 3 3 4 2 95 4.11 Chacín 1 1 2 2 2 0 23 7.59 Bird 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 4.63 Stephenson, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.65 Gilbreath, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 3.58 Bard 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Crismatt 2-2, Chacín 3-1, Bird 1-1. HBP_Musgrove (McMahon). WP_Musgrove.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:40. A_25,725 (50,445).

