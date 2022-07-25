Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0

Colorado Milwaukee ab

Colorado Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 31 0 5 0 Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 Daza lf-cf 3 0 0 1 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 McCutchen dh 4 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 1 0 0 0 Brosseau 1b 3 0 1 0 Hilliard lf 2 0 1 0 Tellez ph 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Davis pr 0 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 Díaz c 3 1 1 1 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Hampson cf-ss 3 1 2 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Severino c 2 0 1 0

Colorado 001 010 000 — 2 Milwaukee 000 000 000 — 0

E_Rodgers (8). DP_Colorado 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Colorado 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Grichuk (16), Hampson (5). HR_Díaz (6). SB_Hampson (6). SF_Daza (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Freeland W,5-7 7 4 0 0 1 7 Gilbreath H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bard S,21-23 1 1 0 0 1 0

Milwaukee Ashby L,2-8 7 5 2 2 1 9 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 Suter 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Suter (Hilliard).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_25,194 (41,900).

