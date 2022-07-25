Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0

Colorado
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Daza lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tellez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf-ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Severino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Colorado
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Rodgers (8). DP_Colorado 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Colorado 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Grichuk (16), Hampson (5). HR_Díaz (6). SB_Hampson (6). SF_Daza (4).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland W,5-7
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Gilbreath H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bard S,21-23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ashby L,2-8
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Suter (Hilliard).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:50. A_25,194 (41,900).
