Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0

The Associated Press
July 25, 2022 11:33 pm
Colorado

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
30
2
5
2

Totals
31
0
5
0

Blackmon dh
4
0
0
0

Yelich lf
4
0
1
0

Daza lf-cf
3
0
0
1

Adames...

Colorado Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 31 0 5 0
Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0
Daza lf-cf 3 0 0 1 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 McCutchen dh 4 0 1 0
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0
Iglesias ss 1 0 0 0 Brosseau 1b 3 0 1 0
Hilliard lf 2 0 1 0 Tellez ph 0 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Davis pr 0 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 0 1 0
Díaz c 3 1 1 1 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Hampson cf-ss 3 1 2 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0
Severino c 2 0 1 0
Colorado 001 010 000 2
Milwaukee 000 000 000 0

E_Rodgers (8). DP_Colorado 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Colorado 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Grichuk (16), Hampson (5). HR_Díaz (6). SB_Hampson (6). SF_Daza (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland W,5-7 7 4 0 0 1 7
Gilbreath H,8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bard S,21-23 1 1 0 0 1 0
Milwaukee
Ashby L,2-8 7 5 2 2 1 9
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Suter 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Suter (Hilliard).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_25,194 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
Top Stories