Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0

Colorado

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

30

2

5

2

1

11 Blackmon dh

4

0

0

0

0

2

.275 Daza lf-cf

3

0

0

1

0

0

.295 Cron 1b

3

0

0

0 READ MORE

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 1 11 Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Daza lf-cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .295 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .290 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Iglesias ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Hilliard lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .178 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Díaz c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .242 Hampson cf-ss 3 1 2 0 0 1 .252

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 2 9 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218 McCutchen dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Brosseau 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .298 a-Tellez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .230 1-Davis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .225 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Severino c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .250

Colorado 001 010 000_2 5 1 Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-walked for Brosseau in the 9th.

1-ran for Tellez in the 9th.

E_Rodgers (8). LOB_Colorado 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Grichuk (16), Hampson (5). HR_Díaz (6), off Ashby. RBIs_Díaz (28), Daza (23). SB_Hampson (6). CS_Urías (2). SF_Daza.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Rodgers); Milwaukee 2 (Urías 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; Milwaukee 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Daza, Blackmon, McCutchen. GIDP_Renfroe.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Hampson, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, W, 5-7 7 4 0 0 1 7 99 4.64 Gilbreath, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.18 Bard, S, 21-23 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 1.91

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashby, L, 2-8 7 5 2 2 1 9 111 4.38 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 6.56 Suter 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.12

HBP_Suter (Hilliard).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_25,194 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.