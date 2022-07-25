Trending:
Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0

The Associated Press
July 25, 2022 11:33 pm
< a min read
      

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 5 2 1 11
Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Daza lf-cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .295
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .290
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Iglesias ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Hilliard lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .178
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Díaz c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .242
Hampson cf-ss 3 1 2 0 0 1 .252
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 2 9
Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .218
McCutchen dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Brosseau 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .298
a-Tellez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .230
1-Davis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .225
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Severino c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Colorado 001 010 000_2 5 1
Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-walked for Brosseau in the 9th.

1-ran for Tellez in the 9th.

E_Rodgers (8). LOB_Colorado 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Grichuk (16), Hampson (5). HR_Díaz (6), off Ashby. RBIs_Díaz (28), Daza (23). SB_Hampson (6). CS_Urías (2). SF_Daza.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Rodgers); Milwaukee 2 (Urías 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 5; Milwaukee 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Daza, Blackmon, McCutchen. GIDP_Renfroe.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Hampson, Cron).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, W, 5-7 7 4 0 0 1 7 99 4.64
Gilbreath, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.18
Bard, S, 21-23 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 1.91
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ashby, L, 2-8 7 5 2 2 1 9 111 4.38
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 6.56
Suter 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.12

HBP_Suter (Hilliard).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_25,194 (41,900).

Top Stories