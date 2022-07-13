Colorado 5, San Diego 3

San Diego
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
3
10
3
Totals
31
5
6
5
Kim ss
4
0
2
1
Joe 1b
2
1
0
0
Cronenworth 2b
4
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Joe 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Serven c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Azocar lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grisham ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|010
|000
|020
|—
|3
|Colorado
|000
|013
|10x
|—
|5
E_Grisham (2). DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Kim 2 (14), Hilliard (5). 3B_McMahon (3). HR_Blackmon (14). SB_Ruiz (0).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clevinger L,2-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Martinez
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Knehr
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber W,5-7
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Stephenson H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colomé
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gilbreath H,4
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bard S,19-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Martinez pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Gomber (Cronenworth), Clevinger (Joe), Martinez (Joe). WP_Gomber.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:11. A_26,577 (50,445).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.