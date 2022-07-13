Trending:
Colorado 5, San Diego 3

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 12:06 am
< a min read
      

San Diego Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 10 3 Totals 31 5 6 5
Kim ss 4 0 2 1 Joe 1b 2 1 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 1
Machado 3b 5 0 0 0 Blackmon dh 4 1 2 3
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0
Alfaro dh 4 1 2 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0
Nola c 4 0 1 0 Daza cf 4 1 0 0
Mazara rf 4 2 2 1 Serven c 4 0 0 0
Ruiz cf-lf 4 0 2 1 Hampson 2b 3 0 1 1
Azocar lf 2 0 0 0 Hilliard lf 3 1 1 0
Grisham ph-cf 1 0 1 0
San Diego 010 000 020 3
Colorado 000 013 10x 5

E_Grisham (2). DP_San Diego 1, Colorado 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Kim 2 (14), Hilliard (5). 3B_McMahon (3). HR_Blackmon (14). SB_Ruiz (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Clevinger L,2-2 5 1-3 5 4 4 1 4
Martinez 1 1 1 0 0 1
Knehr 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Gomber W,5-7 6 6 1 1 1 3
Stephenson H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Colomé 2-3 2 2 1 1 0
Gilbreath H,4 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Bard S,19-21 1 0 0 0 0 1

Martinez pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Gomber (Cronenworth), Clevinger (Joe), Martinez (Joe). WP_Gomber.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:11. A_26,577 (50,445).

Top Stories