Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 5, San Diego 3

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 12:06 am
1 min read
      

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
3
10
3
3
5

Kim ss
4
0
2
1
1
0
.239

Cronenworth 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.238

Machado 3b
5
0
0
...

READ MORE

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 10 3 3 5
Kim ss 4 0 2 1 1 0 .239
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Machado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Alfaro dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .268
Nola c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Mazara rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .316
Ruiz cf-lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500
Azocar lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .229
a-Grisham ph-cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .193
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 6 5 1 5
Joe 1b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .265
Iglesias ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .295
Blackmon dh 4 1 2 3 0 1 .271
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .236
Daza cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .292
Serven c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Hampson 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .231
Hilliard lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .165
San Diego 010 000 020_3 10 1
Colorado 000 013 10x_5 6 0

a-singled for Azocar in the 7th.

E_Grisham (2). LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Kim 2 (14), Hilliard (5). 3B_McMahon (3). HR_Blackmon (14), off Clevinger. RBIs_Kim (28), Mazara (16), Ruiz (1), Hampson (12), Blackmon 3 (50), Iglesias (25). SB_Ruiz (0). CS_Ruiz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Voit, Alfaro 2, Cronenworth 2); Colorado 2 (Joe, Serven). RISP_San Diego 3 for 10; Colorado 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Machado 2, Nola, Serven. GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit); Colorado 1 (Hilliard, McMahon, Hilliard).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, L, 2-2 5 1-3 5 4 4 1 4 83 3.79
Martinez 1 1 1 0 0 1 20 3.68
Knehr 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber, W, 5-7 6 6 1 1 1 3 100 6.11
Stephenson, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 5.86
Colomé 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 18 2.94
Gilbreath, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.71
Bard, S, 19-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.14

Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 1-0, Knehr 3-0, Gilbreath 1-1. HBP_Gomber (Cronenworth), Clevinger (Joe), Martinez (Joe). WP_Gomber. PB_Serven (1).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:11. A_26,577 (50,445).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|19 Spangdahlem AB Tech Expo
7|19 AWS Immersion Workshop On Going...
7|19 Run:ai, GAI, & Carahsoft Happy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories