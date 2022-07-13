Colorado 5, San Diego 3

San Diego

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 10 3 3 5 Kim ss 4 0 2 1 1 0 .239 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Machado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Alfaro dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .268 Nola c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Mazara rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .316 Ruiz cf-lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500 Azocar lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .229 a-Grisham ph-cf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .193

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 6 5 1 5 Joe 1b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .265 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .295 Blackmon dh 4 1 2 3 0 1 .271 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 McMahon 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .236 Daza cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .292 Serven c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Hampson 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .231 Hilliard lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .165

San Diego 010 000 020_3 10 1 Colorado 000 013 10x_5 6 0

a-singled for Azocar in the 7th.

E_Grisham (2). LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Kim 2 (14), Hilliard (5). 3B_McMahon (3). HR_Blackmon (14), off Clevinger. RBIs_Kim (28), Mazara (16), Ruiz (1), Hampson (12), Blackmon 3 (50), Iglesias (25). SB_Ruiz (0). CS_Ruiz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Voit, Alfaro 2, Cronenworth 2); Colorado 2 (Joe, Serven). RISP_San Diego 3 for 10; Colorado 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Machado 2, Nola, Serven. GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit); Colorado 1 (Hilliard, McMahon, Hilliard).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, L, 2-2 5 1-3 5 4 4 1 4 83 3.79 Martinez 1 1 1 0 0 1 20 3.68 Knehr 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber, W, 5-7 6 6 1 1 1 3 100 6.11 Stephenson, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 5.86 Colomé 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 18 2.94 Gilbreath, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 3.71 Bard, S, 19-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.14

Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 1-0, Knehr 3-0, Gilbreath 1-1. HBP_Gomber (Cronenworth), Clevinger (Joe), Martinez (Joe). WP_Gomber. PB_Serven (1).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:11. A_26,577 (50,445).

