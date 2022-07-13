Colorado 5, San Diego 3

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
3
10
3
3
5
Kim ss
4
0
2
1
1
0
.239
Cronenworth 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.238
Machado 3b
5
0
0
...
|San Diego
|010
|000
|020_3
|10
|1
|Colorado
|000
|013
|10x_5
|6
|0
a-singled for Azocar in the 7th.
E_Grisham (2). LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Kim 2 (14), Hilliard (5). 3B_McMahon (3). HR_Blackmon (14), off Clevinger. RBIs_Kim (28), Mazara (16), Ruiz (1), Hampson (12), Blackmon 3 (50), Iglesias (25). SB_Ruiz (0). CS_Ruiz (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Voit, Alfaro 2, Cronenworth 2); Colorado 2 (Joe, Serven). RISP_San Diego 3 for 10; Colorado 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Machado 2, Nola, Serven. GIDP_Grichuk.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit); Colorado 1 (Hilliard, McMahon, Hilliard).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|83
|3.79
|Martinez
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.68
|Knehr
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, W, 5-7
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|100
|6.11
|Stephenson, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.86
|Colomé
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|18
|2.94
|Gilbreath, H, 4
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.71
|Bard, S, 19-21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.14
Inherited runners-scored_Martinez 1-0, Knehr 3-0, Gilbreath 1-1. HBP_Gomber (Cronenworth), Clevinger (Joe), Martinez (Joe). WP_Gomber. PB_Serven (1).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:11. A_26,577 (50,445).
