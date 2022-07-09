Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Colorado

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

35

6

9

6

4

9 Blackmon dh

5

0

0

0

0

4

.262 Bryant lf

4

2

3

2

1

0

.301 Rodgers 2b

4

1

1

1 READ MORE

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 9 6 4 9 Blackmon dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .262 Bryant lf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .301 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .258 Cron 1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .295 1-Joe pr-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .268 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .238 Iglesias ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .297 Hampson ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Daza cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .304 Serven c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 9 5 5 8 Rojas 3b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .275 Thomas cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .246 b-Marte ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Luplow rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .168 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Walker 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .213 Varsho rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Hummel dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176 Perdomo ss 3 3 2 0 1 1 .202 Alcántara 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .163 Herrera c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .209 a-C.Kelly ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .161 2-Kennedy pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204

Colorado 100 121 100_6 9 1 Arizona 120 100 001_5 9 0

a-struck out for Herrera in the 7th. b-singled for Thomas in the 7th.

1-ran for Cron in the 5th. 2-ran for C.Kelly in the 9th.

E_Serven (4). LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Cron (19), Serven (2), Iglesias (18), Bryant (7), Rojas (11). HR_Bryant (2), off Gallen; Bryant (3), off Nelson; Rojas (5), off Kuhl; Alcántara (2), off Kuhl. RBIs_Bryant 2 (9), McMahon (40), Rodgers (42), Cron (66), Daza (18), Rojas 3 (23), Alcántara 2 (12). SB_Rojas (7). CS_Thomas (1), Iglesias (3). S_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Joe, Iglesias); Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Luplow). RISP_Colorado 0 for 8; Arizona 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_McMahon, Grichuk, Alcántara. GIDP_Serven, Peralta, Varsho.

DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Hampson, Joe; Hampson, Rodgers, Joe); Arizona 2 (Herrera, Perdomo, Herrera; Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl, W, 6-5 5 6 4 4 3 4 87 4.02 Stephenson, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.08 Gilbreath, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 13 3.55 Bird, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 1.69 Colomé, S, 4-5 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 2.81

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 5 6 4 4 3 7 86 3.62 Poppen, L, 1-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.91 Nelson 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 2.00 Middleton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.45 Weaver 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 10.32

Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 1-0, Middleton 1-0. HBP_Gallen (Cron). WP_Kuhl, Colomé.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:28. A_15,524 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.