Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
6
9
6
4
9
Blackmon dh
5
0
0
0
0
4
.262
Bryant lf
4
2
3
2
1
0
.301
Rodgers 2b
4
1
1
1
|Colorado
|100
|121
|100_6
|9
|1
|Arizona
|120
|100
|001_5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Herrera in the 7th. b-singled for Thomas in the 7th.
1-ran for Cron in the 5th. 2-ran for C.Kelly in the 9th.
E_Serven (4). LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Cron (19), Serven (2), Iglesias (18), Bryant (7), Rojas (11). HR_Bryant (2), off Gallen; Bryant (3), off Nelson; Rojas (5), off Kuhl; Alcántara (2), off Kuhl. RBIs_Bryant 2 (9), McMahon (40), Rodgers (42), Cron (66), Daza (18), Rojas 3 (23), Alcántara 2 (12). SB_Rojas (7). CS_Thomas (1), Iglesias (3). S_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Joe, Iglesias); Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Luplow). RISP_Colorado 0 for 8; Arizona 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_McMahon, Grichuk, Alcántara. GIDP_Serven, Peralta, Varsho.
DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Hampson, Joe; Hampson, Rodgers, Joe); Arizona 2 (Herrera, Perdomo, Herrera; Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, W, 6-5
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|87
|4.02
|Stephenson, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.08
|Gilbreath, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.55
|Bird, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.69
|Colomé, S, 4-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|2.81
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|86
|3.62
|Poppen, L, 1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.91
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|2.00
|Middleton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.45
|Weaver
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|10.32
Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 1-0, Middleton 1-0. HBP_Gallen (Cron). WP_Kuhl, Colomé.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:28. A_15,524 (48,686).
