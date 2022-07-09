Trending:
Colorado 6, Arizona 5

The Associated Press
July 9, 2022 1:24 am
< a min read
      

Colorado

Arizona

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
6
9
6

Totals
32
5
9
5

Blackmon dh
5
0
0
0

Rojas 3b
3
1
2
3

Bryant lf
4
2
3
2

Thomas...

