Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Colorado
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
6
9
6
Totals
32
5
9
5
Blackmon dh
5
0
0
0
Rojas 3b
3
1
2
3
Bryant lf
4
2
3
2
Thomas...
READ MORE
E_Serven (4). DP_Colorado 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Cron (19), Serven (2), Iglesias (18), Bryant (7), Rojas (11). HR_Bryant 2 (3), Rojas (5), Alcántara (2). SB_Rojas (7). S_Rojas (3).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl W,6-5
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Stephenson H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gilbreath H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bird H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colomé S,4-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Poppen L,1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Middleton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weaver
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Nelson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Gallen (Cron). WP_Kuhl, Colomé.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:28. A_15,524 (48,686).
