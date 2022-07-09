Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Colorado Arizona ab

Colorado Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 32 5 9 5 Blackmon dh 5 0 0 0 Rojas 3b 3 1 2 3 Bryant lf 4 2 3 2 Thomas cf 3 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 1 1 1 Marte ph 1 0 1 0 Cron 1b 2 0 1 1 Luplow rf 1 0 0 0 Joe pr-1b 1 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 1 Walker 1b 2 0 1 0 Iglesias ss 3 1 2 0 Varsho rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Hampson ss 1 0 0 0 Hummel dh 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 3 3 2 0 Daza cf 3 1 1 1 Alcántara 2b 4 1 1 2 Serven c 4 1 1 0 Herrera c 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph-c 2 0 1 0 Kennedy pr 0 0 0 0

Colorado 100 121 100 — 6 Arizona 120 100 001 — 5

E_Serven (4). DP_Colorado 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Cron (19), Serven (2), Iglesias (18), Bryant (7), Rojas (11). HR_Bryant 2 (3), Rojas (5), Alcántara (2). SB_Rojas (7). S_Rojas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Kuhl W,6-5 5 6 4 4 3 4 Stephenson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gilbreath H,3 1 1 0 0 1 1 Bird H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Colomé S,4-5 1 2 1 1 0 1

Arizona Gallen 5 6 4 4 3 7 Poppen L,1-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Nelson 1 1 1 1 1 0 Middleton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Weaver 1 1 0 0 0 1

Nelson pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Gallen (Cron). WP_Kuhl, Colomé.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:28. A_15,524 (48,686).

