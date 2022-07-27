Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Colorado ab

Chicago Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 34 6 11 6 Anderson ss 5 1 2 1 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0 Hampson cf 4 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 1 2 2 Bryant dh 5 1 2 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 5 1 1 1 Grandal dh 4 0 1 2 Rodgers 2b 3 2 2 0 Vaughn rf 4 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 4 1 2 2 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 2 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Díaz c 3 0 1 2 García cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Daza lf 4 0 1 0 Zavala c 4 1 2 0

Chicago 000 200 300 — 5 Colorado 300 000 102 — 6

DP_Chicago 1, Colorado 3. LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 14. 2B_Pollock (15), Abreu (27), Bryant (11), Iglesias (21), Rodgers (22), Daza (10). HR_Blackmon (16).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Giolito 5 6 3 3 4 4 Foster 1 1 0 0 2 1 Ruiz H,11 1 2 1 1 0 2 Kelly H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Lambert H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Graveman L,3-2 BS,5-10 0 1 2 2 3 0

Colorado Senzatela 6 2-3 8 3 3 1 5 Gilbreath BS,0-2 0 2 2 2 1 0 Estévez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stephenson W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Graveman pitched to 4 batters in the 9th, Gilbreath pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Kelly (Hampson). WP_Senzatela.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:36. A_30,731 (50,445).

