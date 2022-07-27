Trending:
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 12:18 am
Chicago

Colorado

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
5
11
5

Totals
34
6
11
6

Anderson ss
5
1
2
1

Blackmon rf
4
1
1
1

Moncada 3b
2
1
1
0

ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 11 5 Totals 34 6 11 6
Anderson ss 5 1 2 1 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1
Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0 Hampson cf 4 0 0 0
Pollock lf 4 1 2 2 Bryant dh 5 1 2 0
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 5 1 1 1
Grandal dh 4 0 1 2 Rodgers 2b 3 2 2 0
Vaughn rf 4 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 4 1 2 2
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 2 0 1 0
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 Díaz c 3 0 1 2
García cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Daza lf 4 0 1 0
Zavala c 4 1 2 0
Chicago 000 200 300 5
Colorado 300 000 102 6

DP_Chicago 1, Colorado 3. LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 14. 2B_Pollock (15), Abreu (27), Bryant (11), Iglesias (21), Rodgers (22), Daza (10). HR_Blackmon (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito 5 6 3 3 4 4
Foster 1 1 0 0 2 1
Ruiz H,11 1 2 1 1 0 2
Kelly H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Lambert H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Graveman L,3-2 BS,5-10 0 1 2 2 3 0
Colorado
Senzatela 6 2-3 8 3 3 1 5
Gilbreath BS,0-2 0 2 2 2 1 0
Estévez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Graveman pitched to 4 batters in the 9th, Gilbreath pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Kelly (Hampson). WP_Senzatela.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:36. A_30,731 (50,445).

Top Stories