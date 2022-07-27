Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
5
11
5
2
7
Anderson ss
5
1
2
1
0
1
.310
Moncada 3b
2
1
1
0
2
1
.211
Pollock lf
4
1
2
2
READ MORE
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|2
|7
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.211
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|García cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Zavala c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|9
|9
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Bryant dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.302
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.239
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.243
|Daza lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Chicago
|000
|200
|300_5
|11
|0
|Colorado
|300
|000
|102_6
|11
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 14. 2B_Pollock (15), Abreu (27), Bryant (11), Iglesias (21), Rodgers (22), Daza (10). HR_Blackmon (16), off Giolito. RBIs_Grandal 2 (19), Anderson (25), Pollock 2 (34), Blackmon (59), Cron (71), Iglesias 2 (36), Díaz 2 (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Abreu); Colorado 5 (Cron, Díaz, Iglesias, Bryant 2). RISP_Chicago 3 for 7; Colorado 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Anderson, Cron, Daza. LIDP_Grandal. GIDP_García, Pollock, Blackmon.
DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Rodgers).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|4
|4
|104
|5.14
|Foster
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|4.85
|Ruiz, H, 11
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|4.28
|Kelly, H, 10
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.20
|Lambert, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.22
|Graveman, L, 3-2, BS, 5-10
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|17
|2.89
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|6
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|91
|4.90
|Gilbreath, BS, 0-2
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|3.71
|Estévez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.81
|Colomé
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.29
|Stephenson, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.03
Gilbreath pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Lambert 2-0, Gilbreath 1-1, Estévez 3-2. IBB_off Foster (Blackmon). HBP_Kelly (Hampson). WP_Senzatela.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:36. A_30,731 (50,445).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.