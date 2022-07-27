Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

35

5

11

5

2

7 Anderson ss

5

1

2

1

0

1

.310 Moncada 3b

2

1

1

0

2

1

.211 Pollock lf

4

1

2

2 READ MORE

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 11 5 2 7 Anderson ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .310 Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0 2 1 .211 Pollock lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .237 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Grandal dh 4 0 1 2 0 1 .208 Vaughn rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233 García cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .206 Zavala c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .295

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 11 6 9 9 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .274 Hampson cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252 Bryant dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .304 Cron 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .286 Rodgers 2b 3 2 2 0 2 1 .265 Iglesias ss 4 1 2 2 1 0 .302 McMahon 3b 2 0 1 0 3 0 .239 Díaz c 3 0 1 2 2 1 .243 Daza lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295

Chicago 000 200 300_5 11 0 Colorado 300 000 102_6 11 0

No outs when winning run scored.

LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 14. 2B_Pollock (15), Abreu (27), Bryant (11), Iglesias (21), Rodgers (22), Daza (10). HR_Blackmon (16), off Giolito. RBIs_Grandal 2 (19), Anderson (25), Pollock 2 (34), Blackmon (59), Cron (71), Iglesias 2 (36), Díaz 2 (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Abreu); Colorado 5 (Cron, Díaz, Iglesias, Bryant 2). RISP_Chicago 3 for 7; Colorado 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Anderson, Cron, Daza. LIDP_Grandal. GIDP_García, Pollock, Blackmon.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Rodgers).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito 5 6 3 3 4 4 104 5.14 Foster 1 1 0 0 2 1 27 4.85 Ruiz, H, 11 1 2 1 1 0 2 20 4.28 Kelly, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 6.20 Lambert, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.22 Graveman, L, 3-2, BS, 5-10 0 1 2 2 3 0 17 2.89

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 6 2-3 8 3 3 1 5 91 4.90 Gilbreath, BS, 0-2 0 2 2 2 1 0 16 3.71 Estévez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 4.81 Colomé 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.29 Stephenson, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.03

Gilbreath pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Lambert 2-0, Gilbreath 1-1, Estévez 3-2. IBB_off Foster (Blackmon). HBP_Kelly (Hampson). WP_Senzatela.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:36. A_30,731 (50,445).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.