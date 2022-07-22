Colorado Rapids face the Seattle Sounders following shutout win

Colorado Rapids (6-8-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (8-10-2, ninth in the Western Conference) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -114, Colorado +286, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the LA Galaxy 2-0, the Colorado Rapids play the Seattle Sounders. The Sounders are 6-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders have a 4-8 record in one-goal matches. The Rapids are... READ MORE

Colorado Rapids (6-8-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (8-10-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -114, Colorado +286, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the LA Galaxy 2-0, the Colorado Rapids play the Seattle Sounders.

The Sounders are 6-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders have a 4-8 record in one-goal matches.

The Rapids are 5-8-3 against Western Conference teams. The Rapids are 1-3 in matches decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Rapids won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Morris has five goals and one assist for the Sounders. Raul Ruidiaz has three goals over the last 10 games.

Diego Rubio has nine goals and two assists for the Rapids. Gyasi Zardes has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Rapids: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Joao Paulo (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured).

Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

